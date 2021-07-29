The Editorial Board: As U.S. Attorney, Trini Ross should reach out to the Muslim Public Affairs Council

As expected, President Biden has nominated Trini Ross to become the next U.S. Attorney for Western New York. It’s a well-considered appointment.
A native of Western New York, Ross is drenched in experience. She served two decades as an assistant U.S. attorney in the criminal division of the Buffalo office she has been nominated to lead. She is currently director of the Office of Investigations in the Legal Division of the National Science Foundation’s Office of Inspector General. Assuming the Senate confirms the appointment, she will be the first Black woman to serve as the area’s top federal prosecutor.
As the region’s chief federal prosecutor, this native of Western New York will have tremendous influence in a range of areas. One of her first goals – and an easy one – should be to re-establish close contact with the Muslim Public Affairs Council of Western New York.
The relationship had been a productive one during the administration of former U.S. Attorney William Hochul but, for unexplained reasons, fell into disrepair after James P. Kennedy – now the outgoing U.S. Attorney – took over. Some of that, no doubt, was a consequence of the pandemic, though relations had deteriorated even before that, according to Dr. Khalid Qazi, the founding president of MPAC’s local chapter and a member of its board. The national organization reported similar weakening in other parts of the country, he said.
It’s an important relationship. Cooperation between Hochul’s office and the Muslim council led to the arrests and convictions of the Lackawanna Six on charges related to their visit to an al-Qaida terrorist training camp in Afghanistan. Later, the relationship helped lead to the arrest and conviction of a Rochester man on charges of recruiting for ISIS.
The deterioration of the link coincided with the arrival of the Trump administration, Qazi said, without drawing a what may seem the obvious conclusion. Regardless, these are different times with a new president, a new prosecutor in waiting and continuing issues.
If she is confirmed, Ross will oversee an office that handles federal criminal and civil cases in the 17 westernmost counties of New York, working out of courthouses in Buffalo and Rochester. She may have more immediate matters to deal with upon her likely confirmation, but this is one the should draw her attention quickly.
While attention by Kennedy’s office flagged during his service, he did attend an MPAC celebration in May. That’s a baton he should pass to Ross when she moves in.
• • •
