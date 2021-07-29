The Editorial Board: As U.S. Attorney, Trini Ross should reach out to the Muslim Public Affairs Council

It’s an important relationship. Cooperation between Hochul’s office and the Muslim council led to the arrests and convictions of the Lackawanna Six on charges related to their visit to an al-Qaida terrorist training camp in Afghanistan. Later, the relationship helped lead to the arrest and conviction of a Rochester man on charges of recruiting for ISIS.

The deterioration of the link coincided with the arrival of the Trump administration, Qazi said, without drawing a what may seem the obvious conclusion. Regardless, these are different times with a new president, a new prosecutor in waiting and continuing issues.

If she is confirmed, Ross will oversee an office that handles federal criminal and civil cases in the 17 westernmost counties of New York, working out of courthouses in Buffalo and Rochester. She may have more immediate matters to deal with upon her likely confirmation, but this is one the should draw her attention quickly.

While attention by Kennedy’s office flagged during his service, he did attend an MPAC celebration in May. That’s a baton he should pass to Ross when she moves in.

