The Editorial Board: As tourism recovers, Niagara Falls needs to shout about Goat Island and the gorge

The observation about Niagara Falls tourism was both logical and confirmational: The New York side of the famous cataract performs poorly compared to its Canadian sibling. The good news is, there are immediate ways it can do better.
Visitors are once again starting to show up on the New York side of the falls, part of a larger development as vaccinations allow the country to begin putting the coronavirus pandemic behind it.
Last year was disastrous for tourism around the globe, as travel was restricted in an effort to curtail the novel coronavirus. Niagara Falls paid a high price, even if it was somewhat softened by federal stimulus payments to businesses, cities and states.
But local tourism leaders, seeing a silver lining around the dark cloud of the still-closed Canadian border, are encouraged that tourists will be unable to cross into Niagara Falls, Ont., where many more attractions can otherwise lure visitors away.
It’s hard to blame them their excitement, under the circumstances. John H. Percy Jr., president of Destination Niagara USA, the Niagara County tourism promotion agency, thinks the region will see about 60% of the activity of 2019. Others believe it could be higher, but still far short of that pre-pandemic year.
Part of the reason is that capacity limits are still in place for attractions such as the Maid of the Mist boat ride. Patronage was down 77% last year and, so far this spring, is down 50% from a normal year. Company President Christopher Glynn thinks those numbers will improve.
Several events are planned this year that could help tourism-reliant businesses, especially as the border remains closed. But the New York side of the river has assets it does little to leverage, one of them unique: New York is the only place where visitors can stand between the two falls that break around Goat Island, even wander out “into” the American falls by walking the pedestrian bridge over Bridal Veil Falls.
But who knows about Goat Island, besides the people who live with 50 or so miles of it? There are people who don’t even know Niagara Falls is in New York, or that there are two waterfalls or that they are created by that island, which sits between them, fully in New York.
They don’t know its park was designed by the famed landscape architects Frederick Law Olmstead and Calvert Vaux, the creators of one of the world’s most famous and delightful green spaces, Manhattan’s Central Park. They don’t know about Three Sisters Islands that take visitors out into the river’s quickening current.
They don’t know that the falls have receded over millennia, carving out a dramatic gorge. They don’t know that flights of stone steps, built during the Great Depression and recently repaired, will take hikers down into the chasm, where the river’s onrushing torrent is nearly as mesmerizing as the falls themselves. It’s a place where there are no cars, no souvenir shops, no restaurants. Just nature running wild.
They don’t know that new parkland is being created along the southern part of the rim, part of a state project to rip out a poorly conceived highway and replace it with green space more befitting of one of Earth’s great showcases.
The park in Ontario also has gorge trails, of course, and it provides a spectacular panorama of both falls. It’s a place that demands its own attention, but people somehow know about it already, possibly because the Horseshoe Falls is notably larger.
But New York has advantages it does too little to promote. We should be trumpeting them and also making sure potential visitors know about the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, about Lewiston and Artpark and Old Fort Niagara.
On that score, it’s true – and a long-term frustration – that this side of the river does too little to keep visitors once they’ve seen the falls. Many, when the border is reopened, will cross into Canada, spending time and money there.
So, yes, there is more to do, but it should begin with doing a better job of bragging about what is already here. That gorge is amazing. Goat Island is thrilling. Let's make sure the world knows.
