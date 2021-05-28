The Editorial Board: As tourism recovers, Niagara Falls needs to shout about Goat Island and the gorge

They don’t know that new parkland is being created along the southern part of the rim, part of a state project to rip out a poorly conceived highway and replace it with green space more befitting of one of Earth’s great showcases.

The park in Ontario also has gorge trails, of course, and it provides a spectacular panorama of both falls. It’s a place that demands its own attention, but people somehow know about it already, possibly because the Horseshoe Falls is notably larger.

But New York has advantages it does too little to promote. We should be trumpeting them and also making sure potential visitors know about the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, about Lewiston and Artpark and Old Fort Niagara.

On that score, it’s true – and a long-term frustration – that this side of the river does too little to keep visitors once they’ve seen the falls. Many, when the border is reopened, will cross into Canada, spending time and money there.

So, yes, there is more to do, but it should begin with doing a better job of bragging about what is already here. That gorge is amazing. Goat Island is thrilling. Let's make sure the world knows.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.