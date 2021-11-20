The Editorial Board: As threats of political violence grow on the right, zero tolerance is the only answer

Instead, Gosar’s defenders in Washington tried to play down the significance of a “silly cartoon.” But if we learned anything from the attack on the Capitol last Jan. 6, it’s that words and imagery promoting violence have consequences.

Then-President Donald Trump told the crowd at a “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 that his supporters needed to fight to help him overturn the election results.

“You have to show strength, and you have to be strong,” Trump said to the group. “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

The result was an orgy of violence that left one rioter and one police officer dead, with numerous officers injured. Four police officers died by suicide in the weeks and months after the riot.

It’s unfathomable that the aftermath of that day did not reset the tone in Washington and the rest of the political world.

And it continues. At a political rally in Idaho last month, a man rose to ask, “How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?” The reference was to Trump’s lies about a stolen election.