The Editorial Board: As the Senecas try new tactic to evade their debt, New York’s doubts should rise

Upon research, federal officials have expressed concern that, because of changed economics, the renewal – which, recall, the Senecas wanted – may violate a requirement that the tribe must be the “primary” beneficiary of its casino operations. As a result of that federal worry, the Senecas have asked a federal court to halt enforcement of the rulings that it must, finally, pay up.

So, the Senecas, who demonstrably wanted the compact renewed and who have lost every time they tried to get out of paying the money they owe – now counting half-a-billion dollars and still rising – pitifully pleaded with a court to protect it from what it disingenuously calls “this attack” by New York State.

It doesn’t wash. In a “stop-me-before-I-kill-again” argument, the Senecas are asking the government to save them from their own success. They wanted the 2002 compact and its 2017 renewal as much as New York did. They made promises and, based on them, enough money to turn other business owners green with envy.

It’s possible, of course, that the Interior Department will find that the economics really have changed and that some revisions are in order. But if that view prevails, it should influence the wording of any possible future compact – itself a dubious proposition – not the one that both New York and the Senecas were happy to renew four years ago.