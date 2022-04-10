The Editorial Board: As the pandemic ends, work has altered – but in what ways and for how long?

Things change.

The more you contemplate the phrase, the more powerful it becomes. Few of us like change – at least, not a lot of it – yet it is as unavoidable as death and taxes. The trick is to incorporate its inevitability into the rhythm of life and to make the most of it.

One predictable instigator of change is trauma. The country was different after the Civil War, after the Great Depression and after World War II. It would be odd for this two-year pandemic not to impose its own long-term consequences. One is liable to be on the nature of the American work life.

As a story in The News made clear this week, “the office” is not what it used to be, even just 25 months ago. It’s not a relic – not yet, anyway, and, truthfully, probably not ever – but it has changed. The question is: Has it changed for good, or will old forces and habits eventually reassert themselves? A good guess is that it will turn out to be some combination of the two. Handled well, it can improve productivity, make it easier to balance home and work life and maybe even reduce some business costs.

And even if it doesn’t, it’s happening.

A key to understanding the phenomenon unfolding around us is that things changed before the pandemic made its appearance. Credit – or blame – the computer and the internet. Their increasing sophistication kicked open the office door.

Suddenly, employees in some businesses could live on East Coast and work on the West. Doctors could offer some services remotely. During a bad winter storm, some categories of workers could stay home and – you should pardon the expression – email it in. The old model was, if not broken, radically restructured.

Then came the big bang: A once-in-a-centuty pandemic accompanied by the ready availability of online video services such as Zoom, Teams and Webex. Office work changed because it had to change and because it could. Those whose structures restricted their ability to adapt suffered, restaurants, bars, airlines and hotels among them. Some didn’t survive.

But many thrived by adjusting to a kind of remote work structure that they had long resisted, and not always without cause. In addition to providing the opportunity for supervision, offices also act as catalysts, sparking the imaginations of colleagues pursuing a shared mission. They are cauldrons of creativity.

For many people and companies, the change worked very well, or at least well enough. Now, though, with the pandemic believed to be morphing into an endemic phase, stresses are arising in some companies, where managers want employees back in the office, but staffers – lately sitting in the catbird’s seat – are happy to continue working from home. So the question: Is this a permanent change and, if so, among how many employers?

For some, we suspect, it will depend on the position and the person filling it, but there will be pressures to bring people back to the office. For one thing, it is hard to introduce new employees to their colleagues, let alone incorporate them into a company culture, when everyone is working remotely. Ideas may still spark, but not in the spontaneous way they can when people talk at the watercooler or stop at another worker’s desk.

Today, in the midst of the Great Resignation, workers have the upper hand. Companies are under pressure to be more flexible when they are having difficulty filling key positions. That’s not a bad thing.

The companies that did well during the pandemic were able to do so specifically because things had changed. If they weren’t built for flexibility before, they are now. It has become a competitive issue in hiring, and it is hard to see that going away.

Things didn’t change much after the last pandemic, in 1918, but this is a different time. That scourge, known as the Spanish flu, killed around 675,000 Americans, more than 300,000 fewer than Covid-19 has killed so far, and when it ended, life resumed much as it had before. But in 1918, there was no Social Security, no employer paid health care, no Interstate highways and not many cars. Easy air travel was a thing of the future. If work life didn’t change much because of the pandemic, it was as least in part because there weren’t many avenues of change.

That’s not true today. Ours was a mobile society long before the Covid-19 pandemic and, with it, we are also a flexible one. The key for businesses and their workers will be to find the balance – the hybrid – that best serves everyone’s needs. Call it enlightened elasticity.

