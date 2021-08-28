The Editorial Board: As talks start toward new Bills stadium, some public financing is inevitable

Such issues help to define the value of the Bills to the community and, with that, how to pay for a new stadium. Quantifying that value is a matter for another day; for now, it’s enough to conclude that the public has an intrinsic interest in keeping the Bills. That suggests some role in financing a stadium.

Teams sometimes overplay that card. The late Art Modell, who owned the Cleveland Browns before moving his franchise to Baltimore, said in a 1996 Cleveland magazine interview that “the pride and the presence of a professional football team is far more important than 30 libraries.”

Besides being a gift to his critics, Modell presented a false choice. Issuing bonds to help build a stadium – as was done with the new ballparks built for baseball’s Yankees and Mets in the past 15 years – won’t mean closing libraries in Western New York or failing to fix sewers or clean up the waterfront.

There is reason for optimism as negotiations become serious. Both Goodell and our new governor, Buffalo’s Kathy Hochul, have made clear that they are committed to ensuring the team’s long-term future here. They are starting from the right place. And the team’s owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, have long been seen as committed to keeping the team here.