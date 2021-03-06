The Editorial Board: As Sunshine Week dawns, officeholders continue to keep secrets from citizens

If New Yorkers have learned anything about their government over the past year, it’s that living in the age of information offers no guarantee that they’ll get it. As Sunshine Week arrives, the state and its municipalities understand too well that they can stiff the public with limited consequences. It’s an indictment of the Open Government laws that public officials have written in their own interest.

Sunshine Week was launched in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors – since renamed the News Leaders Association – to promote the cause of open government. Human nature being what it is, it will always need promoting.

Open government is the birthright of citizens in a democracy, whose governments serve at the pleasure of the people. Their occupants are paid by the people. They are accountable to the people.

Nevertheless, government officials are people, too, and encumbered with the full range of human attributes, including all of its defects. So it is no surprise, for example, that municipal officials still try to hide police disciplinary records, even though a new law compels their release. Nor is it a shock that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration sliced and diced and then concealed figures on Covid-19 fatalities among nursing homes residents, making the number of deaths look lower than they were.