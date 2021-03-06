The Editorial Board: As Sunshine Week dawns, officeholders continue to keep secrets from citizens

If New Yorkers have learned anything about their government over the past year, it’s that living in the age of information offers no guarantee that they’ll get it. As Sunshine Week arrives, the state and its municipalities understand too well that they can stiff the public with limited consequences. It’s an indictment of the Open Government laws that public officials have written in their own interest.
Sunshine Week was launched in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors – since renamed the News Leaders Association – to promote the cause of open government. Human nature being what it is, it will always need promoting.
Open government is the birthright of citizens in a democracy, whose governments serve at the pleasure of the people. Their occupants are paid by the people. They are accountable to the people.
Nevertheless, government officials are people, too, and encumbered with the full range of human attributes, including all of its defects. So it is no surprise, for example, that municipal officials still try to hide police disciplinary records, even though a new law compels their release. Nor is it a shock that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration sliced and diced and then concealed figures on Covid-19 fatalities among nursing homes residents, making the number of deaths look lower than they were.
In both cases, governments have slow-walked their responses to requests filed under New York’s Freedom of Information Law. In neither case is that foot-dragging appropriate and both highlight the need to change laws that now protect powerful people at the expense of those the citizens who grant them their authority.
Just last month, Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, admitted that the administration “paused” the release of figures on nursing home deaths from Covid-19. It feared the information could be “used against us” by the Department of Justice under then-President Trump, she said.
Yet, for months, reporters had sought that information, to no avail. The figures became public only after Attorney General Letitia James issued a detailed report documenting and quantifying the administration’s strategy of counting the hospital-based deaths of nursing home residents in a separate category.
A state judge eventually ruled that the administration had illegally ignored requests made on the Freedom of Information Law. Yet, what is the penalty for breaking the law? Nothing that would teach a lesson.
Similarly – and, perhaps, even more disturbingly – police departments are illegally withholding information on disciplinary records that are, as a matter of law, open to public review.
Albany last year repealed Section 50-a of state Civil Rights Law, a statute that prevented the public from reviewing police disciplinary records. It was convenient for police: Secrecy is less embarrassing. It allows misconduct to continue, more or less unfettered.
Thus, Buffalo residents didn’t know that police Lt. Michael A. DeLong, who was suspended last year after calling a woman a vulgar phrase while he was on duty, had previously been suspended four times. The information came to light because of the repeal of Section 50-a.
Yet, that example is one of the few that have come to light as many police agencies – including those in the Town of Tonawanda and Niagara Falls – have decided the law can be bent to their wishes. Buffalo, too, took seven weeks to acknowledge a Freedom of Information request, even thought the law mandates an acknowledgment within five business days.
What is the penalty to police for breaking the law? Less than it would be for anyone police might stop for speeding.
Sunshine Week is meant to highlight just these sorts of issues. It matters to a community whether police are abusing their authority. It matters to a residents of a state how government policies affect their longevity. This information is not only essential, but obviously so. The laws need to be changed to underscore those facts.
• • •
