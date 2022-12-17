The Editorial Board: As Republicans lose favor in New York, national Democrats look to add strength

Question: Based on recent reports, which party seems to have a surer grip on the future?

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, has joined the party’s new congressional “Heartland Caucus” in an essential effort to expand its attention – and its clout – into a region where it is weak.

Republicans no longer the second-largest voting bloc in New York State "Blanks" have now surpassed Republicans as the second-highest voter group in the state, while steadily gaining on the GOP in Erie County. Across New York State, Democrats still lead in registration with just over 6 million voters.

New York Republicans, meanwhile, are in free fall. As of the latest report from the state Board of Elections, the party is no longer the state’s second largest voting bloc. They had long trailed Democrats in this bright blue state, but they were at least No. 2. Not anymore. Today, the party trails both Democrats and “blanks” – registered voters who don’t want to belong to any party.

As of that count, the state is now home to some 6 million registered Democrats, 2.8 million blanks and 2.7 million Republicans. The party that gave us Theodore Roosevelt, Nelson Rockefeller and George Pataki is a shadow of its old self. Will it do anything about that?

Democrats, for their part, are acting. That party, over recent years, has seen its national strength concentrated on the coasts, in places like New York, Massachusetts, California and Oregon. In the middle of the country – the heartland – many who once favored the party have turned away, feeling ignored, disrespected and ready for something else. Higgins and his compatriots want to do something about that. Hence, the Heartland Caucus, formed by Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Detroit-area Democrat.

The issue rang clearly for Dingell, who lost her recent bid for vice chair of the Democratic Caucus to Rep. Ted Lieu of – yes – California. In addition to Lieu, the party’s House leadership team will include Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (New York), Minority Whip Katherine Clark (Massachusetts) and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (California). What about leaders from Michigan or Minnesota? What about Kansas or Nebraska or Tennessee?

It’s a problem – one that Democrats helped to bring on themselves. To their credit, though, the members of this caucus are responding. “We are not going to win the majority back in the House without members of Congress from the heartland,” said Dingell.

Higgins agreed. With the new caucus representing that region’s interests, he said, “you have the opportunity to influence budgets or the opportunity to influence the various committees that have jurisdiction over things and help these communities.”

But what are Republicans doing? Their gubernatorial nominee in last month’s election was Lee Zeldin, an election denier and unshakable acolyte of Donald Trump, the man who this month demanded the “termination” of the Constitution.

Even he looks lightweight compared to Rep. Elise Stefanik of the North Country. The No. 3 House Republican‘s fealty to the man whose company was just convicted of tax fraud is the stuff of Greek tragedy. Hardly better are Rep.-elect Nick Langworthy, still the head of the state Republican Party, and Rep. Claudia Tenney. They were elected last month to the state’s 23rd and 24th Congressional Districts, which include parts of Western New York.

All appear content to continue along the same disgraced path. In that, they ignore the Rule of Holes: When you’re in one, stop digging. It’s not just New York Republicans that are in trouble, either. Democrats have bested them in three consecutive federal elections – the presidential year of 2020 and the midterms of 2018 and 2022.

The situations, to be sure, are not completely parallel. While federal Democrats are reaching out to the heartland, it’s New York Republicans who have fallen out of the No. 2 spot among voters. And a number of independent voters aren’t fond of either party. It’s not like Democrats are everyone’s favorite dance partner.

But the examples are compelling. On the one hand is a group of elected officials who recognize a serious political weakness and are trying to do something about it. On the other is a group whose party is indisputably in decline and still can’t bring themselves to say the problem right out loud. It’s not just the inability to dump Trump (though that’s pretty damning, on its own); it’s also the party’s lack of interest in offering real solutions to actual problems, its absolutist position on abortion, its disingenuousness on issues like bail reform.

Maybe these new registration numbers will wake them up. New Yorkers should hope so. Democracy doesn’t work well without a credible opposition. Even worse for Republicans is that if they continue to slumber, they may not notice that Democrats suddenly seem more alert.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.