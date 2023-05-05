Buffalo’s Citizens Salary Review Commission has recommended 12.63% hikes in salaries for the city’s elected officials in a year where taxes may increase, and residents are feeling the pinch at the grocery store.

The mayor’s $158,500 salary would increase to $178,519. The comptroller would see an increase from 119,500 to $134,593. Council members: $84,471, up from $75,000 and Board of Education members: $16,984, up from $15,000.

The Common Council should carefully scrutinize these recommendations, especially their scale. Proportionate, prudent raises are one thing, but increases of more than 10% are rarely seen in the private sector, especially in Buffalo. Such generous bumps may be hard to swallow by the residents paying for them. Sure, they wouldn’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2024, but is the timing right after Mayor Byron W. Brown just called for a 3.8% increase on residential and commercial property taxes and higher fees for sanitation services?

Admittedly, the work these elected officials sign up for can be challenging and they don’t keep traditional office hours. They’re on call during the evenings, and, as Niagara Council Member David A. Rivera said, sometimes seven days a week. That includes during emergencies such as those endured by the City of Buffalo over the past 12 months, including a mass shooting and a deadly blizzard.

Moreover, raises do not follow the individual; they follow the office. If city residents want to attract top-quality candidates, then as in any other job, the salaries must be commensurate with tall lists of job requirements.

This has not always been the case.

In 2019, city electeds received well-deserved, substantial increases in salary after not having had raises in years. Before that, the mayor, Council members and comptroller had not had a raise since 1998. The $5,000 stipend for the School Board had not increased since 1974.

The timing of the recommendation this year is at least on track within what one would expect. According to the City Charter, the commission must be empaneled every two years to evaluate salaries. The last time the group was established was in 2019.

The commission’s report – having been preceded by a public forum and workshop – will be forwarded to the Council’s Finance Committee for its meeting on May 9.

Meanwhile, not every elected official is on board with the prospect of a raise. North Council Member Joseph Golombek voted against seating the commission and said he could not, “in good conscience, vote for a pay raise.” Golombek feels it’s too soon, noting “We just had a raise four years ago, and I knew that this budget was going to be bad … I’m not voting for anything that has a raise attached to it.”

Brown voiced concern about the recommended raises saying, “I haven’t requested a raise. This was something that was advanced by the city Council.”

Where the commission’s recommendation go from here will be interesting – and it will be important for the Common Council to consider the amounts of these raises wisely.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.