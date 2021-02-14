The Editorial Board: As Ontario emerges from a lockdown, U.S. must prioritize reopening border

There are signs of optimism that with a new administration in Washington, a solution may be found to reopen the border between the United States and Canada. It’s a goal very much worth pursuing, but we have to recognize that there will be speed bumps along the way.
The first is the fact that the province of Ontario is just starting to emerge from a severe lockdown. Citizens have been under stay-at-home orders, restaurants forbidden to have indoor dining and nonessential businesses all shuttered.
On Monday, all regions except three in greater Toronto will move to a color-coded system similar to New York State’s microcluster rules. Toronto and the Peel and York regions are expected to move to that framework on Feb. 22.
Like New York State, Ontario has been struggling to meet the demand for vaccinations even as variants of the virus continue to grow.
The closure of the border is now in its 11th month, and Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, has been leading the charge to try to find solutions to the border stalemate. Thankfully it is a cause with bipartisan backing. Higgins and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-North Country, co-chair the Northern Border Caucus and helped co-author a letter to President Biden, asking that he prioritize getting the border reopened.
Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, another member of the Northern Border Caucus, also signed the letter, as did Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning.
The letter to Biden asks the government to:
• Establish a bilateral plan for restoring travel.
• Prioritize vaccines and testing for all Customs and Border Patrol staff.
• Allow for families to safely reunite.
• Develop a policy for property owners.
• Ensure reciprocal access to transit through boundary waters.
A recent story in The News described the sense of urgency felt by some Western New Yorkers who are kept apart from their romantic partners by the border shutdown. Many of them endured a lonely Valentine’s Day while two advocacy groups for the lovelorn – Let Us Reunite (based in the U.S.) and Faces of Advocacy (Canada) are keeping up the pressure on public officials to reconnect the countries.
Canada does have a procedure for romantic partners, spouses or those with dying relatives from the United States to come visit their loved ones on the Canadian side, but the quarantine requirements – 14 days upon arrival and 14 days after returning to the U.S. – present a hardship for anyone with a job or other obligations.
According to Higgins’ office, more than 400,000 people and over $1.6 billion in goods cross the Northern Border daily when it is fully operational.
Our local economy, as well as the mental health of Western New Yorkers with relatives or partners in Canada, demand that we find a solution to the border closure.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.