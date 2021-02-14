The Editorial Board: As Ontario emerges from a lockdown, U.S. must prioritize reopening border

There are signs of optimism that with a new administration in Washington, a solution may be found to reopen the border between the United States and Canada. It’s a goal very much worth pursuing, but we have to recognize that there will be speed bumps along the way.

The first is the fact that the province of Ontario is just starting to emerge from a severe lockdown. Citizens have been under stay-at-home orders, restaurants forbidden to have indoor dining and nonessential businesses all shuttered.

On Monday, all regions except three in greater Toronto will move to a color-coded system similar to New York State’s microcluster rules. Toronto and the Peel and York regions are expected to move to that framework on Feb. 22.

Like New York State, Ontario has been struggling to meet the demand for vaccinations even as variants of the virus continue to grow.

The closure of the border is now in its 11th month, and Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, has been leading the charge to try to find solutions to the border stalemate. Thankfully it is a cause with bipartisan backing. Higgins and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-North Country, co-chair the Northern Border Caucus and helped co-author a letter to President Biden, asking that he prioritize getting the border reopened.