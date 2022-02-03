The Editorial Board: As new lines show, national action is needed to stop parties from gerrymandering election districts

It’s a version of what Democrats are doing today in New York, drawing districts that are bound to give them an electoral advantage. It’s also what Republicans are doing in states they dominate, including Texas and Alabama. And disregard the crocodile tears of New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy: Republicans here did that and worse as they used every trick they could think of to retain control of the State Senate, going so far as increasing the number of senators in their efforts to cling to power. Eventually, that didn’t help, as Democrats took over the chamber in 2018 and claimed legislative supermajorities two years later. With that clout, Democrats are driving redistricting.

But there’s an asterisk, possibly a significant one: In 2014, New York voters approved a constitutional amendment that was supposed to drain at least some of the politics out of redistricting. The amendment included language to prohibit drawing district lines meant to favor candidates or parties though, predictably, there is an asterisk to the asterisk: Existing district lines should be respected. That opens avenues for mischief.