The Editorial Board: As local arts organizations thrive, the region thrives

Some amenities are so common, they’re barely recognized. It is assumed that they’ll be there when needed. Like chairs. But when a small nonprofit looks at its budget and realizes that buying a new set of more comfortable chairs for concerts will wipe out the funds needed to pay for the actual performances, there’s only one option. Go without those new chairs for another season.

Buffalo Chamber Players had accepted this sad reality, but was also getting complaints from audience members about the folding wooden chairs employed for their Asbury Hall concerts. “We love it there acoustically, but the audience chairs are incredibly uncomfortable,” explains artistic director Janz Castelo.

Thanks to new capital improvement funding from Erie County, next season, classical music fans will be sitting pretty when they visit Babeville’s Asbury Hall on Delaware Avenue to hear the Buffalo Chamber Players. Castelo’s organization has $24,890 to buy 400 new chairs. They’ll need to be smart shoppers, but Castelo says it’s doable.

And 35 other arts and cultural nonprofits will also be offering much needed upgrades, from a new HVAC system at Lancaster Opera House to an elevator for Buffalo String Works to thresher barn reconstruction at Lancaster’s Hull House.

Some of the capital projects are more substantial than others. An addition and other renovations at the Colored Musicians Club and the build-out of the new West Side Bazaar location on Niagara Street are receiving $950,000 each.

Regardless of the amounts, most of the organizations on the list of grantees have never received capital funding from the county before. Rest assured that they’re not just being handed checks; reporting on the funding includes oversight of competitive bidding, vendors and the progress of the work being done. The county grant application is rigorous, requiring extensive documentation of organizations’ stability, planning efforts, diversity goals and much more.

These grants follow other special attention to arts organizations from New York state, including this year’s special round of funding from the New York State Council on the Arts, which disbursed $30 million in additional funds.

As local arts organizations thrive, the region thrives. These organizations offer emotional and intellectual enrichment, as well as entertainment. They lift our spirits and give newcomers more to discover. Capital upgrades make these facilities better places to work in and more impressive places to visit. Since 2012, when Poloncarz restored funding taken away by a less farsighted administration, Erie County has faithfully supported the cultural life of our region. Other local funders might consider following the county’s example in making arts and culture a central priority.

Finally, here’s the best news: There is $16.3 million in Erie County Cultural Capital grants remaining; instructions for applying in 2023 are already coming online.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.