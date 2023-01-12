The Editorial Board: As Langworthy had the good sense to say, Santos must go

Rep. Nick Langworthy, the soon-to-be former chairman of the New York Republican Party, has hit the nail on the head: George Santos must go. Now.

Langworthy, R-23rd District, is among the too few Republicans calling for their newly-elected colleague to step down. By his own admission, Santos is a fraud whose actions have sparked multiple inquiries into his finances, campaign spending and campaign trail fabrications.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, meanwhile, has placed herself among the milquetoast Republicans who can’t bring themselves to speak the obvious. .

Republican majority leader, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., said party leadership would handle the Santos question “internally,” but said there were “concerns.” Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, the third-ranking House Republican, equivocated when she told a Spectrum News reporter that “this is going to play itself out.”

That’s not good enough.

Based on the information reported by The New York Times, the 34-year-old from Long Island was elected to Congress based on a campaign of lies about his past. Those lies ranged from colleges he claimed to have attended (but didn’t) to the Wall Street background he claimed to own (but didn’t). Neither the higher education (Baruch College, where he claimed to have graduated in the top 1% of his class; New York University, where he claimed to have earned an M.B.A.) or financial institutions (Goldman Sachs, where he claimed to have more than doubled revenue as a project manager; Citigroup where he also claimed to have grown revenue) could find any record of Santos’ attendance, graduation or work history. Authorities in Brazil are claiming him, though. Santos faces criminal charges for check fraud in Brazil.

The fallout from the revelations of Santos’ past has created some political chaos at a time when the simple task of nominating a House Speaker proved exceptionally challenging. Note: Santos supported Kevin McCarthy for the position.

The Nassau County committee leaders are done with Santos. They moved to cut ties with Santos, called him a “serial liar” and demanded he resign from Congress. Committee Chairman Joseph G. Cairo Jr. held a news conference in which he said, “We were duped here.”

As the saying goes, “Get in line.” Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, called Wednesday for Santos to resign. D’Esposito represents a district to the south of Santos.

Santos is not the first politician who has enhanced his resume and, sadly, is unlikely to be the last. But the damage he has done with seemingly wide-ranging falsehoods threatens to harm the very constituents who elected him. Republican congressional leaders have promised to exclude him from daily functioning of government and critical assignments. How does that help his constituents? How is it helping New York State? It doesn’t.

There is a lot unpack about Santos’ past in terms of what is true and what isn’t. His constituents should not have to do this work.

D’Esposito said it best when he said Santos violated the trust from “not only the voters, but people across America.”

Langworthy has it right. Santos should go.

