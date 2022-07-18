The Editorial Board: As Jacobs finds his voice on Trump, the GOP's voters need to pay attention

He’s a little late in acknowledging the obvious, but it is perhaps telling, nonetheless, that as Rep. Chris Jacobs winds down his political career he is able to tell the truth about Donald Trump.

Like many other Republicans in Congress, Jacobs couldn’t see – or wouldn’t admit – that Trump was a threat to the country, so intimidating was the former president to conservatives seeking re-election. Nothing Trump did, up to and including inciting an insurrection, could pry them loose from his suffocating grasp.

That’s changed. With his thoughtful change of heart on the easy availability of military-style weapons, Jacobs made himself an outlier in his own party and dropped his bid for a second term, this time in the newly redrawn 23rd Congressional District. Released from the need to fawn over the former president, Jacobs said what has long been evident to anyone not in Trump’s thrall:

“I just think his judgment from Election Day to January 6 was – I just think he lost his mind,” Jacobs told News Washington Bureau Chief Jerry Zremski. “I really do. I just do.” He wants the party to choose a different presidential nominee in 2024.

It was a startling acknowledgment, given how closely Jacobs had aligned himself to Trump, as he sought election in the state’s most heavily Republican district. Even after the 2020 election, though – after the lies about a stolen election, after the Jan. 6 insurrection, after Jacobs voted against accepting Joe Biden’s victories in Arizona and Pennsylvania – Jacobs continued to seek Trump’s approval, even appearing with him at the country’s southern border.

With a typical president, that would count as politics as usual. Republican congressional candidates in the 1980s benefited from their association with Ronald Reagan. Democrats likewise bask in the glow of the party’s popular presidents. That’s the system we have.

But Trump wasn’t a typical president and, Jacobs’ belated observation notwithstanding, the evidence was clear long before the 2020 election.

Trump advocated violence against protesters in his 2016 campaign rallies. He threatened even in that campaign not to accept the results of an election he lost. He fired FBI Director James Comey after first pressuring him to drop an investigation into former Gen. Michael Flynn.

He tried to extort Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by holding up congressionally authorized military aid in exchange for a phony investigation of Biden. That led to the first of Trump’s two impeachments. To observe that Trump was not a normal president is to conclude that Jimmy Hoffa’s disappearance is beginning to look suspicious.

Still, Jacobs is saying more than most of his colleagues are willing to admit. The two Republicans now running for the 23rd Congressional District seat – Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino – continue the party’s insistence on normalizing Trump’s political deviancy. So do Rep. Claudia Tenney, running in the new 24th Congressional District, and the No. 3 House Republican, Elise Stefanik of New York’s North Country.

In Congress, only the two Republicans serving on the House’s Jan. 6 committee – Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois – have consistently called out the threat Trump poses to the country.

But the word is spreading, at least a little. A new book about Trump – “Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission” by Mark Leibovich, of The Atlantic – quotes former Republican Sen. Alan Simpson of Wyoming, as conservative and honorable a man as has sat in the Senate. In it, reports say, Simpson derides Trump as a “vicious animal who has poisoned our democracy” and transformed the party of Lincoln into a “cult.”

Would it have been better if Jacobs had spoken out sooner? Yes, of course, but he’s shown welcome courage in crossing his party’s unhealthy orthodoxy, first on guns, now on Trump. Here’s hoping the word spreads and that Jacobs plays a role in that necessary work.

