The Editorial Board: As infections spread, town officials who oppose requirement make matters worse

See if this makes even a lick of sense: Covid-19 deaths are rising in Western New York. Erie County just reported its highest ever weekly count of new infections – 5,535 of them as of Saturday. Omicron, a new variant of unknown characteristics, is turning up in New York and other places around the country.
Yet, against all that, some municipal leaders are taking this moment to call for the county not to enforce a new masking requirement in their towns. Those people – overwhelmingly Republicans, sad to say – are showing that they care more about pandering to the fringe than controlling the virus, protecting their own constituents or even lowering the death count. Somehow, their bona fides as Republicans require them to ignore both science and common sense.
The split between Democrats and Republicans is dramatic. On Grand Island, Republican members of the Town Board said they would vote to ask county and state health officials to avoid enforcing Covid-19 mandates there. While Erie County implemented a new mask mandate recently, the state hasn’t.
Earlier, the Democratic supervisors in Amherst and Tonawanda urged residents to comply with the county’s new mask requirement but, at the same time, to patronize the towns’ shops and restaurants, which need their support, especially during the Christmas season.
It was a responsible request, unlike that of the Grand Island officials – and some others – who seem unable to recognize that they can’t wish away Covid-19, which remains a continuing, deadly threat. The family of Lisa Marie Thomas understands that danger, having suffered its worst consequence.
Thomas, 36, of Niagara Falls agonized over whether to be vaccinated but when she finally decided to be immunized, it was too late. The mother of four died of Covid-19 on Oct. 12, five days before her 37th birthday.
It’s a hard story, but one that Western New Yorkers have heard before. Developer Mark Hamister, doubtful of the virus’ lethality and skeptical of the vaccines, died of Covid-19 in August. His two adult children have urged others not to make their father’s mistake.
Misinformation, some of it obviously malicious, is swirling about Covid-19 and the vaccines, which are safe and effective. But vaccinations and masks remain the key to ending the pandemic. Careful people have never fully discarded masks, especially with the advent of the Delta variant which, despite worries about the newer Omicron, remains the greatest threat.
It’s not that Republican leaders, including Grand Island Supervisor John Whitney, don’t have other important matters to consider. Whitney worries that because Niagara County leaders have rejected a mask requirement, town residents will shop there instead of patronizing the island’s merchants.
It’s easy to sympathize, though many people would shop there anyway, given the greater variety of stores in Niagara Falls. But it’s still the wrong approach. Officeholders such as Whitney should be making the obvious case that wearing a mask indoors isn’t that big a deal, especially when it can help prevent illnesses, maintain hospital capacity and save lives. That’s what leadership looks like.
If, for some reason, those leaders need a model, they need look no further than Amherst and Town of Tonawanda, whose supervisors set the exact right tone. They underscored the essential fact that the requirement is a temporary inconvenience that greatly helps to limit the spread of a virus that has already killed 787,000 Americans.
Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger, who still feels the effects of a serious case of Covid-19 he contracted last year, was succinct: “It’s the least we can do,” he said.
Around the country, some people are finally doing more than the least they can do. With rising infection and mortality rates, and the shadowy threat of the Omicron variant, more Americans are getting vaccinated. That’s the key.
Here, though, hundreds of thousands of Western New Yorkers remain unvaccinated, leaving themselves 14 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than their immunized neighbors. Those are dummy odds.
“Too many people in WNY have died who should be alive today but are not because they were unvaccinated,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted on Thursday.
That’s what municipal leaders across the region should be fixated on, not a foolish objection to the mild inconvenience from masks. That wrongheaded approach has already helped to extend the pandemic and is all but guaranteed to make it last even longer. So, please: Do your part. Put on a mask.
