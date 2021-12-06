The Editorial Board: As infections spread, town officials who oppose requirement make matters worse

It’s not that Republican leaders, including Grand Island Supervisor John Whitney, don’t have other important matters to consider. Whitney worries that because Niagara County leaders have rejected a mask requirement, town residents will shop there instead of patronizing the island’s merchants.

It’s easy to sympathize, though many people would shop there anyway, given the greater variety of stores in Niagara Falls. But it’s still the wrong approach. Officeholders such as Whitney should be making the obvious case that wearing a mask indoors isn’t that big a deal, especially when it can help prevent illnesses, maintain hospital capacity and save lives. That’s what leadership looks like.

If, for some reason, those leaders need a model, they need look no further than Amherst and Town of Tonawanda, whose supervisors set the exact right tone. They underscored the essential fact that the requirement is a temporary inconvenience that greatly helps to limit the spread of a virus that has already killed 787,000 Americans.

Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger, who still feels the effects of a serious case of Covid-19 he contracted last year, was succinct: “It’s the least we can do,” he said.