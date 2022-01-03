The Editorial Board: As Hochul lays out her New York vision, many voters will be taking her measure, too

Other important areas for her to consider are the environment, especially as a changing climate upends conditions around the country. With special attention to New York’s Atlantic coast, the state needs to be prepared for extreme weather, including hurricanes and the flooding they can produce. Beyond that, the state needs to meet its own ambitious goals for reducing its carbon footprint.

As always, the economy will be in the governor’s sights. Helping in that regard is the federal infrastructure money flooding into the state and, regionally, the possibility that the Buffalo-Rochester area will win designation as a $100 million tech hub under the federal U.S. Innovation and Competition Act. But with Democrats firmly in charge of state government, Hochul also faces the challenge of finding a way to keep and attract businesses in a state regarded as unfriendly to business. Solving that is the key to New York growing again.

The state should also try again – and better – at creating a system for New Yorkers to vote by mail in all elections. Other states – blue and red – do it successfully. There’s no reason New York can’t make it work, as well.