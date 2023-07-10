In a crucial development for Erie County taxpayers, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has agreed to help the county comptroller undertake a forensic audit of the County Clerk’s Office as part of an intensifying investigation that has also drawn the attention of law enforcement.

That more detailed audit will help to show whether – as seems likely – criminality has been afoot in an office that handles millions of public dollars a year and, if so, how long it has been going on. The Erie County Legislature is also planning to conduct its own detailed review of the Clerk’s Office.

The forensic audit is necessary for two reasons:

Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick’s own audit has raised alarms over missing money, altered deposit records, bad fiscal oversight, bank-flagged discrepancies and other deficiencies. It’s essential to understand the scope and depth of the problems he uncovered. The state office is better positioned to dig deep into this matter.

Hardwick’s audit was, itself, hindered by the initial refusal of Erie County Clerk Michael P. “Mickey” Kearns to give the comptroller access to the detailed financial information he needed to perform his public duties. That refusal plainly contradicted the public interest (not to mention common sense) but may not have been entirely implausible as a legal matter: Like the comptroller’s and sheriff’s offices, the county clerk is independently elected.

Under pressure from county legislators, Kearns relented and, Hardwick says, now fully supports the investigation. But the question of the breadth of the comptroller’s authority was troubling enough that Albany needs to resolve the matter legislatively. It should make clear that, across the state, all county offices, regardless of their independence, are subject to professional audits by the local comptroller. Nothing else makes sense and nothing like this should be allowed to happen again.

Of course, a county comptroller needs to be interested in doing that essential work but, excluding Hardwick, Erie County comptrollers haven’t shown much interest in that. Only two such such audits of the clerk’s office have occurred in the past 20 years. It will be interesting to see if DiNapoli’s office uncovers issues that those previous county reviews missed.

Meanwhile, Sheriff John Garcia and District Attorney John Flynn are investigating this matter jointly, in conjunction with the Comptroller’s Office. Garcia said he has assigned the task to his top detective for financial crimes and Flynn has given the case to his white-collar crime bureau.

Although neither would estimate how long an investigation would take, Hardwick believes that, based on the work his office has already completed, those investigations could be completed in quick order – “days or weeks, not months.”

How long the forensic audit will take is a separate question, but it’s easy to see that its conclusions could influence those of criminal investigators. In that regard, the public’s interest can only be served by a thorough investigation – one that, if the evidence leads that way, holds individuals to account.

If that can be accomplished promptly, so much the better, but the driving force needs to be understanding what happened, how it occurred and deterring future problems.

