It’s been just over three years since Covid-19 upended the world – and not just the virus that causes it but, incredibly, the vaccination that protected against it.

Somehow, disease prevention became politicized, and nowhere with more potentially disastrous results than in health care. In Albany, the state mandated that health care workers be vaccinated, a crucial step given the risks of infecting patients who were already in a weakened condition. New Yorkers saw the terrible swath that Covid cut through the state’s nursing homes.

Most health care workers had the vaccination, but many didn’t and, as a consequence, they lost their jobs. In that, those workers made terrible decisions, but things have changed. The Covid emergency has been officially ended and so, very soon, will be New York’s vaccine mandate. That offers an opportunity for healing. It’s time to let bygones be bygones.

That’s as much a practical suggestion as it is a humanitarian one. Because they didn’t have a vaccination, almost 36,800 health care workers lost their jobs, resigned, retired or were furloughed. Hundreds, if not thousands, of them worked in Western New York.

The timing was terrible for health care and the patients needing treatment. Even before the pandemic, hiring had become difficult; the job dismissals, while appropriate, increased the pressure on those who remained. Now it’s time to reconsider.

While the planned end of the vaccination requirement will be welcome, individual facilities retain the right to set their own rules. Those need to be respected, but even as Covid is forecast to remain a persistent fact of life, the emergency is over. It’s easy to obtain effective protection and we hope the holdouts, seeing the obvious benefits, have relented – or soon will.

Regardless, it’s time to move ahead, understanding that while some risks remain, it’s neither possible nor desirable to live permanently with restrictions meant for a crisis. Hospitals and other facilities may be able to fill vacant positions with professionals who want to return to work. That serves everyone’s interests, including those of patients.

The repeal may not take effect until the end of summer. Because changes in regulation require a 60-day public comment period, action on the matter is unlikely to occur until the Sept. 7 meeting of the Public Health and Health Planning Council.

That affords facilities and former employees time to plan for the change and to make decisions.

Covid-19 was an unexpected test for humanity. It is perhaps not surprising that so much of it was met with confusion, resistance and even hostility. It’s been a torturous three years, but the worst seems to be behind us. Let’s learn some lessons while reaching for normalcy.

