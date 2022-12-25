The Editorial Board: As Climate Act barrels on its way, residents need better information

Doing nothing is not an option, and neither is knowing nothing.

But as the arguments for and against New York state’s decarbonization goals continue, most residents must feel left out of a jargon-laden discussion that’s seasoned with more than a soupçon of fear-mongering.

Urgent message to New York State: It’s time to educate residents about how the plan to cut 85% of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 will affect their daily lives and pocketbooks. This education must be implemented at every level and in every way possible – repeatedly.

Now that New York’s climate action Scoping Plan has been finalized, regulations and laws will be emerging mandating changes that will seem drastic to many. That this change can be doable needs to be explained and understood.

Residents need complete information on how they can transition to emission-free technologies smoothly and efficiently. Questions to be answered include, but are certainly not limited to:

• When will I need to think about replacing my car/stove/furnace/other system or appliance?

• What rebates and/or tax credits are available at the state and federal levels?

• What effect will this have on my energy bills going forward?

• Is there a chatline or other free advice portal available about how to transition to emission-free technology without disruption?

While it’s true that announcements about the state’s Climate Act – legislated in 2019 – have been regularly flowing from Albany and are an often contentious topic among utility, business and environmental leaders, ordinary residents who don’t have an immediate stake in the process have mostly been ignoring the whole thing.

They shouldn’t. There’s plenty of time to take incremental steps toward emission-free technology before the deadline pressures – which could make supply vs. demand an uncomfortable seesaw – begin.

And there are incentives for doing so. For example, under the federal government’s recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, rebates for installing heat pump-based HVAC systems can cover at least half and up to 100% of the costs. After it’s installed, a heat pump can reduce energy use by 50%, compared to a traditional furnace.

As usual, though, the devil is in the details. New Yorkers need to know how to easily apply for these rebates – which are also available for electric cars, electric appliances, rewiring, even weatherizing – and how to make sure they’re getting the greatest decarbonization bang for their buck. Of course saving the planet is important, but at a time of soaring inflation and impending recession, people need all the help they can get to make these changes affordable.

How about some regular informative mailers to all residents detailing how they can get that help? For this purpose, it’s a valid use of the state’s resources, at least during the ramp-up.

The lift is easier for the work that will happen on a grander scale. With buildings first on the list of greenhouse gas-generating culprits, a provision requiring that, as of 2025, all new homes use emission-free technologies is smart. That’s the low-hanging fruit.

Another goal related to transportation aims at something every region, especially Western New York, has always needed. “Enhancing the availability, accessibility, reliability and affordability of public transportation services with an emphasis on unserved and underserved communities,” as stated in the final scoping plan, doesn’t just decrease emissions from personal vehicles; it helps bring freedom and opportunity to people who have long lacked for either. If funding emerges to implement this goal in greater Buffalo Niagara, it will benefit much more than the environment.

Public education about all this, including responses to those who continue to oppose New York’s plan, is still key. One of the most dire predictions by critics is that the state will experience power grid failure accompanied by rolling blackouts like those California has had. It’s a legitimate concern, given a greatly increased demand for electricity, but a recent report from New York Department of Public Service and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority indicated that transmission expansion programs already underway have New York easily positioned to achieve its 2030 goals. It will be important to provide evidence that the grid can hold up to every milestone.

Compromises have been made already – such as including green hydrogen in the mix and moving a few deadlines back – and there will likely be adjustments ongoing. Many are optimistic that new green technologies will emerge in the decades before the official 2050 net-zero deadline.

In the meantime, residents need to learn the facts. Those who want a deeper dive into New York’s impending energy revolution, should start here to read the plan for themselves: climate.ny.gov.

For its part, New York needs to take its case to the streets, homes and inboxes of all who live here.

