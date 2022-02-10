The Editorial Board: As Buffalo evaluates its snow removal efforts, it should remember its sidewalks

Three storms. Five feet of snow in 30 days. Most of the snow falling on a couple of days. More people living in the City of Buffalo. More people working from home, adding up to more cars parked on residential streets, sometimes on both sides, making it difficult to impossible for city plows.

And that’s just the streets. What about the sidewalks clogged with old and fresh snow? Untouched by shovels. What about sidewalk snowplows such as those used in cities such as Rochester and Syracuse?

City leaders are trying to figure out better ways to do what Buffalo is known for – clearing snow – but frustrated residents voiced their complaints Wednesday during a Common Council special, livestreamed public meeting. Approximately 70 individuals signed up to speak, and the Council received about 300 written comments.

Public Works Commissioner Michael J. Finn talked about the challenges of winter 2022 and the volume of snow – enough, he said, to fill more than three National Football League stadiums. He listened with an ear to improving operations and working collaboratively with residents. Its an effort for which the city deserves credit.