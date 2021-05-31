The Editorial Board: As Biden focuses on improving rail service, State DOT must finish delayed study

According to the DOT’s deputy commissioner, the lack of a study has not stopped federal funds from a number of statewide rail projects. Those projects include constructing a double track from Albany to Schenectady, and building train stations in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Rochester.

That may be true, but it doesn’t explain the delay in finishing the study. A state official with knowledge of the process said New York State would be in a much better position if the study was finished.

The federal government understandably is more inclined to fully fund projects that are ready. Cuomo’s 2020 State of the State comment calling for a panel of engineers to “re-examine and rethink strategies” for bringing high-speed rail to New York requires more urgency.

Biden, who eared his nickname of “Amtrak Joe” from decades of taking the train from his home in Delaware to Washington, D.C., has presented a major infrastructure plan that calls for huge investments in rail improvements. Let’s not get left at the station.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.