The Editorial Board: As 43North's entrepreneurs make clear, their success is also Buffalo’s

If, after decades of struggle and only a few years of revival, anyone still doubts the allure of Buffalo, they should sit down with winners of 43North, the state-sponsored business competition that is making this city a hub for startups and a magnet to entrepreneurs from around the world.

That’s meant literally: Many of the business visionaries coming to Buffalo have roots in the United States, but others bring influences from as far away as England, Bangladesh and Cameroon, Africa. The incentive is great, of course – the contest dangles a $1 million first prize to winners who agree to set up shop here for at least one year – but entrepreneurs, by definition, are geared to take risks. One of them is moving to an unknown city.

It’s paying off, for them and for Buffalo. Here’s the headline from a December story in Fortune magazine: “The country’s biggest startup contest takes place in Rust Belt Buffalo – and its winners are earning Silicon Valley-like returns.”

The News editorial board recently met remotely with a group of 43North founders, as they’re known, and their excitement about Buffalo – and their affection for it – was palpable.