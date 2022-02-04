The Editorial Board: As 43North's entrepreneurs make clear, their success is also Buffalo’s

If, after decades of struggle and only a few years of revival, anyone still doubts the allure of Buffalo, they should sit down with winners of 43North, the state-sponsored business competition that is making this city a hub for startups and a magnet to entrepreneurs from around the world.
That’s meant literally: Many of the business visionaries coming to Buffalo have roots in the United States, but others bring influences from as far away as England, Bangladesh and Cameroon, Africa. The incentive is great, of course – the contest dangles a $1 million first prize to winners who agree to set up shop here for at least one year – but entrepreneurs, by definition, are geared to take risks. One of them is moving to an unknown city.
It’s paying off, for them and for Buffalo. Here’s the headline from a December story in Fortune magazine: “The country’s biggest startup contest takes place in Rust Belt Buffalo – and its winners are earning Silicon Valley-like returns.”
The News editorial board recently met remotely with a group of 43North founders, as they’re known, and their excitement about Buffalo – and their affection for it – was palpable.
Sam Eder, CEO of Big Wheelbarrow, said that, unlike other cities, Buffalo offers something like “two degrees of separation” – that is, business connections that speed introductions and accelerate growth. That makes Buffalo a “unique business opportunity,” he said.
Courtney and Tye Caldwell, who founded ShearShare in MicKinney, Texas, are thrilled with Buffalo. The city, Tye said, is a “hidden gem” that lives by its “mantra of City of Good Neighbors.” Like many people, they were surprised by the advantages of living in upstate New York, including the existence of Buffalo’s five professional sports teams.
Shaun Masavage, CEO of Zealot Interactive, said the move from the Washington, D.C., area offered not only a terrific business opportunity, but provided great options for child care and education. Altogether, he said, the move has created a “quality of life improvement” that is “bringing joy to my life.”
Melissa Bime came from Nigeria to pitch her California-based company, Infiuss Health. Buffalo’s Uber drivers have been her guardian angels, she said, helping her find African food – she’s not had a beef on weck, yet – hair dressers and other services.
There was much more during the 40-minute session, but that was the tenor of it. Buffalo really is the special place that Buffalonians have come, once again, to believe in. That will translate into more opportunities for the city.
43North may have been the sleeper of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion economic development moonshot, but it’s turned into one of its most valuable efforts.
Founded in 2014, the annual competition invests $5 million a year in startups, giving winners a chance to accelerate their success while introducing them to Buffalo. As the story in Fortune shows, the word is spreading, accelerating Buffalo’s own rise from decades of economic decline.
The city can also benefit from what the entrepreneurs of 43North perceive about Buffalo here. Rodney Reisdorf, a lifelong Buffalonian and cofounder of Verivend, would like to see local people more aware and more involved with the city’s startup ecosystem.
One way to accomplish that, said Imtiaz Shams, CEO of the British-based Flox, is to develop close relations with the University at Buffalo, helping to develop entrepreneurs there and also to find interns and employees for their businesses.
“We want to give back,” said Shams, who has a Bangladeshi heritage and has identified a corps of Buffalo entrepreneurs from that country.
It’s perhaps no surprise that while Buffalo’s still-developing entrepreneurial culture is thriving, it’s doing it under the radar of many residents. It can take time for perceptions to catch up to reality and, for a long time, Buffalo’s reality was a failing industrial economy, a decline that created a culture of self-protection rather than chance-taking.
Those days are gone, as the enthusiasm of the 43North founders makes clear. They believe in Buffalo. They understand what the city has going for it.
In return, Buffalo needs to support these companies, using their products and services, helping them to succeed and, with that, spreading the word about Buffalo.
