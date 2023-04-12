Artists have the right to protect the images they create. And just because an artwork is on an exterior wall of a building does not make it any less an individual act of creation subject to copyright. Art is art, whether it’s on the walls of a gallery, museum or building.

This may come as a shock to those who think of anything that is publicly viewable as in the public domain and therefore available for commercial reproduction and use. It certainly came as a shock to those who received invoices from muralist Casey Milbrand after they had used his "Welcome to Buffalo" mural – either as backdrop or as an image on its own – in various promotional materials.

This said, it does seem as though there is a less abrupt, more informational approach the artist could have taken. Often, in such cases, “cease and desist” requests precede invoices and litigation. Even better, a simple request to either remove the images or pay for their use would have been more collegial, especially with small businesses.

Regardless of the legal upshot with these cases, Milbrand’s actions and their aftermath do raise an overarching question: Now that Buffalo has been enriched with such an abundance of public art in the form of murals, is there a need to educate the Western New York public about public art? We think there is.

Murals and the use of their imagery are arising in copyright infringement cases across the country. The colorful artwork that beautifies the streets of Buffalo is meant to be a source of pleasure and a tribute to the city’s talented artists – not fodder for lawsuits.

Many of Western New York’s murals are part of the AKG Buffalo Art Museum’s Public Art Initiative, started in 2013 in partnership with Erie County and the City of Buffalo. Two of the more well-known examples include the “Freedom Wall” (2017, Michigan Avenue and East Ferry Street) by John Baker, Julia Bottoms, Chuck Tingley and Edreys Wajed, which celebrates local and international civil rights leaders, and “Wildflowers for Buffalo” (2018, 465 Washington St.) by Louise Jones, which features a wall of gigantic flowers and is the largest mural commissioned by the museum.

The AKG posts clear copyright information for these works on its website in large type: “You are welcome to take photographs and video of Public Art Initiative projects for personal use. However, please keep in mind that the copyright for each artwork is controlled by the artist. If you would like to use photographs or video of one of these artworks for any commercial purpose, it is your responsibility to obtain permission from the copyright holder before use.”

Western New York artists and property owners where murals are installed need to find a way to communicate this basic language. One strategy might be adjacent, reasonably obtrusive QR codes titled “copyright information.”

For the most part, those who take pictures of murals use them for their own personal enjoyment, sharing them with friends on social media. But if a person was to take an image, reproduce it on T-shirts and sell the shirts without permission from the artist, that would be a clear instance of the type of use artists have a problem with. Rightly.

There are also cases where artists might agree to commercial uses of their works, such as advertisements for the business that sponsored their work. Small businesses should help each other when possible.

And it is important for artists to have good relationships with the owners of the buildings where their murals appear, including future maintenance and the guidelines that govern a mural needing to be removed at any point.

There is no need for copyrighted public art to become enmeshed in a Wild West situation, and some well-disseminated information should be able to prevent that.

In the professional world, image copyright is nothing new. Filmmakers who come to Western New York are very careful not to include any artwork that they have not already received permission to shoot. Any resulting lawsuit could hold up distribution of a film that might have six or seven figures worth of investment.

Art has entered Buffalo’s public realm in ways that have enhanced the city’s image and quality of life.

If it takes some good communication and basic outreach to keep that positivity going, it’s worth it.

• • •

