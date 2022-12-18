The Editorial Board: Area’s students will be safer with adoption of Sandy Hook program

While they are still a statistically anomaly, school shootings have become a frightening part of the culture.

In a tremendously selfless act, several victims’ family members from the nation’s deadliest elementary school mass shooting, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut 10 years ago, have stepped up to keep safe both children and their teachers who have risked their own lives – and sometimes died – trying to protect their students.

This effort, Sandy Hook Promise’s Say Something Anonymous Reporting System, should benefit children in Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

Erie 2 BOCES has joined with Sandy Hook Promise to deploy the reporting system to its eight educational sites and most of its 27 component school districts.

It is the first time a BOCES has led an initiative of this scale in the state, according to Erie 2 BOCES. For that, officials should be commended.

According to Matthew McGarrity, assistant superintendent for management services for BOCES, officials here surveyed districts and decided the Sandy Hook Anonymous Reporting System was the only one with multiple platforms for reporting, in addition to being available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. “The system also places reporting capabilities in the hands of students and adults,” McGarrity said.

The program focuses on educators and students in middle and high school, teaching skills that will help them identify people who are at risk of harmful behavior. Once at-risk behavior is identified, students are taught to tell a trusted adult, use the anonymous report system or call 911.

Such action plans became a necessity after two teenagers shot 13 students to death at Columbine High School in 1999 then killed themselves. At the time, the country had little experience with this kind of tragedy. Sadly, it has had more. Several other such tragedies have occurred over the years. Following the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012, which saw the massacre of 26 people, including 20 children, New York State created the Safe Schools Task Force. The Task Force developed three dozen recommendations on social emotional learning and quality and character of school life.

More changes came following the killing of 17 students and staff and injuring of 17 by a shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in 2018. Those changes included hardening schools and hiring school resource officers. Schools went from fire safety drills to including drills anticipating a mass shooter attack.

Sandy Hook Promise, a national, nonprofit organization co-founded by the parents of two children and the husband of an educator killed, attempts to get to the human element behind the shootings. So far, it said, the program has saved 37 lives through crisis interventions and prevented 96 acts of violence with a weapon. In addition, 11 planned school shootings have been prevented.

The Sandy Hook Promise’s Say Something Anonymous Reporting System is an important tool in the toolbox to keep kids and adults safe in school.

