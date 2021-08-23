The Editorial Board: Approval of Pfizer shot could alter nation’s course as Erie County infections rise

Because vaccinations are never 100% effective and because of the insidiousness of the Delta variant, even immunized people can be infected, and while it’s rare for them to become seriously ill, they can transmit the virus to other people. The way to shut off transmission and to thwart the development of new and possibly even more hazardous mutations is for more people to be vaccinated.

That’s the fact. It’s the reason the unvaccinated – that is, people who are refusing a civic obligation – are feeling pressured. Some of those people have resisted the shots because the vaccines had won only emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. They were content to ignore overwhelming evidence of the vaccines’ safety, but with Monday’s action by the FDA, that defense is crumbling.

Eight months after granting emergency authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the FDA erased the asterisk and granted full approval. A decision on the Moderna vaccine could come in several weeks. Both of those vaccinations require two shots for full immunity. Johnson & Johnson is expected to apply soon for full approval for its single-shot vaccine.