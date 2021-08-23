The Editorial Board: Approval of Pfizer shot could alter nation’s course as Erie County infections rise

Some vaccine holdouts are finally getting their shots though complaining that they feel forced into a decision they don’t really want to make. But, as a story in Sunday’s News shows, there’s a reason for encouraging them: Largely because too many people are resisting vaccination, Erie County on Friday was designated as a “high” transmission area for Covid-19.
The pressure is about to increase. With the Pfizer vaccine winning full approval on Monday, mandates are coming, and appropriately so. It’s the only safe way out of this viral jungle.
Erie County slipped into the “high” transmission classification when it recorded 101 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 residents – one case over the number set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Once again, the county is moving in the wrong direction, even though the warm weather allows greater outdoor opportunities and a lesser risk of infection. Without an increase in vaccinations, fall could prove to be much worse.
The problem is made worse by the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus. It’s more contagious, putting both the vaccinated and unvaccinated at higher risk, though not equally higher. Unvaccinated adults in New York were 11 times more likely to be hospitalized and eight times more likely to be diagnosed with Covid-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to the results of a first-in-the-nation study. That should open many eyes.
Because vaccinations are never 100% effective and because of the insidiousness of the Delta variant, even immunized people can be infected, and while it’s rare for them to become seriously ill, they can transmit the virus to other people. The way to shut off transmission and to thwart the development of new and possibly even more hazardous mutations is for more people to be vaccinated.
That’s the fact. It’s the reason the unvaccinated – that is, people who are refusing a civic obligation – are feeling pressured. Some of those people have resisted the shots because the vaccines had won only emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. They were content to ignore overwhelming evidence of the vaccines’ safety, but with Monday’s action by the FDA, that defense is crumbling.
Eight months after granting emergency authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the FDA erased the asterisk and granted full approval. A decision on the Moderna vaccine could come in several weeks. Both of those vaccinations require two shots for full immunity. Johnson & Johnson is expected to apply soon for full approval for its single-shot vaccine.
But Monday’s decision is going to alter the employment landscape. With it, hospitals, colleges, corporations and other organizations are expected to require vaccinations. The Pentagon has already announced that it would mandate vaccinations for the country’s 1.3 million active-duty troops once the Pfizer shot was approved. United Airlines says its employees will have to show proof of vaccination within five weeks of FDA approval. These are responsible decisions by responsible leaders.
So was Monday's decision by Erie County officials to mandate masks for everyone inside county schools when the new academic year starts. It’s a small inconvenience compared to the risks of infection.
These actions come at a time when the effectiveness of current vaccinations appears to be waning. The same New York study that documented the benefits of the immunizations also showed that their effectiveness in adults declined from 91.7% in early May to 79.8% by late July. Because of that reduced performance, booster shots are likely to be authorized starting next month, as they already have been for some people with weakened immune systems.
They should help. A study in Israel, where residents are already getting booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna formulations, showed that they are already reducing infection rates. It’s good news, but more people in this country need to get their initial shots. Without them, the virus will continue to seek new hosts and continue to mutate.
The combination of FDA approval, continued risk and social pressure will be enough for some resisters to rethink their opposition, but some may continue to resist. In Alabama on Saturday, former President Donald Trump was booed by a largely maskless crowd when he encouraged people to be vaccinated.
Dead-enders, Donald Rumsfeld would have called them.
