The Editorial Board: Appellate court sends a terrible message to schools in tossing rape victim’s lawsuit

“Unforseeable,” the judges called it.

That was their conclusion, even though the student in question was 18 years old and already trailing 44 instances of misconduct reported by 22 teachers and staff members in Hamburg High School. His infractions included dealing drugs on school grounds, coming to class seemingly high, swearing, truancy, disrespect, and throwing food and bottles in the lunch room, according to court records. How much foresight is necessary?

Yet, it was somehow inconceivable for school officials to conclude that this person was a danger to other students, the judges of the Appellate Division ruled as they threw out Carly Knaszak’s lawsuit last month.

Knaszak was 16 in 2010, when that student sexually assaulted her in a school storage room, where she had gone to retrieve a class project. Eleven years later, the appeals court told her, in effect, “Tough luck, kid.”

It is a terrible decision, one that – financial and emotional resources allowing – Knaszak could take to the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals. The Appellate Division sent a disastrous message to school officials around the state: You don’t need to keep schools safe; we’ve got you covered.