The Editorial Board: Appellate court sends a terrible message to schools in tossing rape victim’s lawsuit

“Unforseeable,” the judges called it.
That was their conclusion, even though the student in question was 18 years old and already trailing 44 instances of misconduct reported by 22 teachers and staff members in Hamburg High School. His infractions included dealing drugs on school grounds, coming to class seemingly high, swearing, truancy, disrespect, and throwing food and bottles in the lunch room, according to court records. How much foresight is necessary?
Yet, it was somehow inconceivable for school officials to conclude that this person was a danger to other students, the judges of the Appellate Division ruled as they threw out Carly Knaszak’s lawsuit last month.
Knaszak was 16 in 2010, when that student sexually assaulted her in a school storage room, where she had gone to retrieve a class project. Eleven years later, the appeals court told her, in effect, “Tough luck, kid.”
It is a terrible decision, one that – financial and emotional resources allowing – Knaszak could take to the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals. The Appellate Division sent a disastrous message to school officials around the state: You don’t need to keep schools safe; we’ve got you covered.
That was the violation committed by the people who ran Hamburg schools 11 years ago and it’s what the court chose to overlook last month. Protecting students doesn’t require them to foresee rape any more than it does to predict arson, murder or assault with a baseball bat. Their responsibilities are to educate children and to keep them safe. They failed. Any student with chronic disciplinary problems like the unidentified assailant counts as a flashing red light. Just consider his suspensions: He was out of class for all but about 11 months from 2007 to 2010.
Indeed, adults failed that boy, too. It wasn’t just his long-standing drug problem, the chronic misconduct and the suspensions, though they were all red flags. He had also been sexually abused by an older sibling, a history not uncommon among those who do the same to others.
Even without that knowledge, though, he should have been permanently segregated from other students and given the therapy, care and oversight his behavior cried out to have.
At the trial court level, Justice Dennis Ward understood the issues. “A student who was on the verge of permanent expulsion, a student who had also turned 18 years old and was thus older than many of the underclassmen, was a danger to other students,” Ward said. The teenager returned from suspension “demonstrating even more defiance” to school authorities, he said.
In refusing to dismiss the lawsuit, Ward underscored the obvious: that a jury could reasonably conclude the student should have been kept away from other students. Indeed, any other conclusion was unreasonable.
It’s not enough for the judges of the Appellate Division to airily endorse the inaction that put all other students at risk and made a target of Carly Knaszak. Schools need to keep children safe. The judges of the Court of Appeals need the chance to hammer that point home.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.