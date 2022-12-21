The Editorial Board: Any deal on lawmaker raises must include limits on outside income

New York State legislators seem to want it all: outside income; lax oversight; friendly districts – and, top of it all, hefty raises. Like the rest of us, they need to learn the concept of limits.

The issues arise because legislators – with the November elections safely behind them – want to dun taxpayers for a hefty raise of $32,000 a year – increasing their base pay to $142,000 from the current $110,000. With that, they would become the nation’s highest-paid state legislators and their salaries would have nearly doubled since 2017. Some lawmakers would make even more, depending on their leadership roles.

In exchange, legislators would give up some, but not all of the outside income they are now permitted to earn, some of it creating obvious conflicts of interest. Contrary to the recommendations of a 2018 pay-raise commission, for example, the current legislation includes a number of exceptions, among them retirement income from the state, income earned from military service, and certain earnings from family businesses.

No one should begrudge anyone legitimate income they are earned and to which they are entitled. The question is whether that income conflicts with the duties of an ethical legislature. Plainly, it could, as members of Congress acknowledge. Federal legislators accept a 15% cap on outside income as well as a complete ban on outside income stemming from a fiduciary relationship.

The 2018 state recommendation included those restrictions and others, including the elimination of leadership stipends. New York good government groups – including the New York Public Interest Group, Common Cause/NY and the League of Women Voters of New York State – also oppose allowing any income family businesses unless legislators accept all of the proposed 2018 restrictions.

Lawmakers have defended their ability to earn outside income on the specious claim that they are “part-time” legislators. That may have been true at one long-ago time, but not since sometime in the 20th century. Members of the Senate and Assembly carry a heavy enough load that they can’t diligently serve two masters, as NYPIRG has argued.

Besides, who takes home $142,000 a year for part-time work? Legislators who want that pay scale and still claim the right to outside income are arguing against themselves.

New York lawmakers, of all people, should understand the problems that can come along with outside income. Call it the Shelly Silver Rule. The one-time Assembly speaker went to prison for committing felonies related to his outside business activity. He died a prisoner in January.

Outside income isn’t inherently criminal, of course, but it all risks conflicts that are intolerable at high levels of public employment. That’s what lawmakers should have acknowledged in accepting raises to $110,000 a year and that needs to be understood as mandatory for the proposed increase.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who would need to sign any legislation providing the increase, has announced he support. Legislators, she said, work hard. They do. But lots of other New Yorkers work hard and haven’t seen their salaries jump in this way. And not everyone is cut out for the demands of high public office.

The governor should insist on the income limits before ever authorizing this kind of hit on taxpayers.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.