The Editorial Board: Anti-Asian racism in America hurts UB’s budget and radiates through Western New York

The main reason to oppose racism, of course, is its sheer hatefulness. To discount the humanity of others based on their race – or religion or nationality, for that matter – plumbs the depths of depravity, especially when it is accompanied by the kind of violence inflicted on Asian Americans over the past year.

But like all racism, including that which has long been directed against Black Americans, it also has a financial cost. It may be less obvious and not broadly acknowledged, but hate exacts a price, not just on the minorities under assault, but on everyone.

It’s a question rarely considered: What is the economic price of racism? We should stand against it for reasons of simple decency and common humanity. But it doesn’t hurt to understand the role of enlightened self-interest.

Consider what’s happening today at the University at Buffalo. While enrollment is thankfully up – not all colleges and universities can claim that – the percentage of foreign students is down. That costs the university and the local economy, since those students pay a much higher tuition than their peers from within New York – about three times as much.