The Editorial Board: Anti-Asian racism in America hurts UB’s budget and radiates through Western New York

The main reason to oppose racism, of course, is its sheer hatefulness. To discount the humanity of others based on their race – or religion or nationality, for that matter – plumbs the depths of depravity, especially when it is accompanied by the kind of violence inflicted on Asian Americans over the past year.
But like all racism, including that which has long been directed against Black Americans, it also has a financial cost. It may be less obvious and not broadly acknowledged, but hate exacts a price, not just on the minorities under assault, but on everyone.
It’s a question rarely considered: What is the economic price of racism? We should stand against it for reasons of simple decency and common humanity. But it doesn’t hurt to understand the role of enlightened self-interest.
Consider what’s happening today at the University at Buffalo. While enrollment is thankfully up – not all colleges and universities can claim that – the percentage of foreign students is down. That costs the university and the local economy, since those students pay a much higher tuition than their peers from within New York – about three times as much.
Specifically, international student enrollment last fall fell by 12% from the previous year, declining to 5,203, the smallest number in more than a decade. The cost to the university was $6 million and while much of that gap was filled with federal stimulus payments, taxpayers funded it. And it doesn’t change the fact of the loss, which radiates through the university campus and beyond. It affects the current economy and future prosperity, too, as foreign students who might have made Buffalo their home never arrive, never have the chance to build businesses here or help to attract new employers.
Much of that decline was due to the pandemic, of course, and some to financial issues. But there can be no doubt that anti-Asian prejudice, much of it stirred up by the reckless and racist comments of former President Donald Trump, has played a role. What student, or parent of a student, would send their child to a country where people who look like them are being attacked – simply for looking like them?
Trump alternated between an accusatory “China virus” and the overtly racist “kung flu” in describing the novel coronavirus. Both were inflammatory, with the latter actually drawing cheers in campaign rallies last year. Imagine the message that sent.
It wasn’t innocent. Words matter, especially when they’re spoken by a president. Since then, unprovoked attacks on Asians have exploded in this country.
Policies matter, too. When immigration politics make foreigners feel unwelcome, as happened during the Trump years, that influences decisions on whether even to apply. It’s something that UB has to contend with, said John Wood, the university’s interim vice provost for international education. Racist and white nationalist rhetoric from the White House helped produce a culture of fear in some Asian families, he said.
Anti-Asian racism isn’t new in this country. Trump didn’t invent it. It’s a long-standing problem that reached a nadir during World War II, when the administration of President Franklin D. Roosevelt forced Japanese Americans into internment camps.
But this is unquestionably a bad time for Asians in America. Incidents of anti-Asian hate in this country nearly doubled in March, reports show. Asian Americans are noticing, with most respondents telling a Pew Research Center survey that violence against them is rising and one-third saying they fear threats and physical attacks.
It’s real. In San Leandro, Calif., police say attacks on Asians have risen by 300% in the past year. Earlier this month, video showed teenagers attacking and robbing an 80-year-old Asian man there.
Such incidents are thankfully rare in Western New York, but that doesn’t mean we don’t pay a price. A parent in China may not know that Buffalo remains a welcoming place any more than the average American would differentiate between the social climates in different areas of that country. Asian students account for some 60% of UB’s international enrollment.
Racism can have many sources. Neither the pandemic nor Trump’s comments may have influenced the white man charged with fatally shooting eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at spas in the Atlanta area in March. Those factors may also have played a role in the unprovoked knifing of a Chinese man as he walked home near Manhattan’s Chinatown. A 23-year-old man from Yemen was charged with attempted murder.
But racism plainly drives many of these attacks. Humans seem to need someone to pick on, to look down on and to blame. And even when racism isn’t the main driver of violence, Asians perceive a threat. Who wouldn’t?
In response, President Biden recently signed bipartisan legislation to curtail the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. It was an important development, but it can only raise the price of hatred. It doesn’t change hearts.
So, what will be the price this fall for landlords, restaurants, bars and others who won’t benefit from the money that missing Asian students might have brought? More significant, what will be the cost in another year, when routine international travel may again be possible and when the federal government won’t be doling out generous checks to help the country survive an economic crisis?
Even if anti-Asian violence is tamped down by then, confidence in the safety of students is likely to lag. It’s like the aphorism about a reputation: It can take years to build a good one and only minutes to tear it down. The costs are many.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.