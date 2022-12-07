The Editorial Board: Another BTF contract, another no-confidence vote. Time for real bargaining.

All right, class. Raise your hand if you’re surprised that contract negotiations between Buffalo Public Schools and its teachers union are at loggerheads.

No one? Well, that’s good, because if there were, it would mean you hadn’t been paying attention.

It’s neither right nor healthy, but it’s the way of things when the school district and the Buffalo Teachers Federation meet to hammer out a new contract. That’s “hammer out,” not “negotiate.” Little ever seems to occur in the way of actual negotiation when these two get together.

Teachers surely have a right to their frustration. They have been working without a contract for three years and at an impasse for two. How much of that is because of intransigence on the part of the district or their own union leaders is a fair question, but this much is true: The BTF just loves voting no confidence in the superintendent, whoever that may be.

It voted no confidence in Superintedent Albert Thompson during contract negotiations in 1994. It voted no confidence in Superintendent James Williams in 2011 and in Superintendent Kriner Cash earlier this year, though that grew out of his response to school violence. In 2000, it voted no confidence in Superintendent Marion Canedo, only four months after her appointment.

Canedo might sympathize with the district’s new superintendent, Tonja M. Williams. She has also been on the job only four months.

That vote might keep some teachers happy, or swell the chest of BTF President Phil Rumore, but it never seems to move the needle on contracts. That requires negotiation – give and take by both sides; a recognition that you won’t get everything you want. In a matter such as this, a vote of no confidence is mere posturing – at best ineffective and, if it drives the sides further apart, self-defeating.

“I think to take a vote of no confidence after 19 weeks – four months on the job – to me feels a little bit premature, a little impatient, and I have to say that I’m very disappointed that this is the strategy that has been implemented,” Williams said in response to the union’s overwhelming vote against her.

She’s right, but it’s also business as usual – utterly predictable and without much significance, as documented by the union’s pledge to hold a vote rescinding the no-confidence vote if progress is made on Thursday.

The BTF, of course, is focused on the interests of its members, and fair enough. That’s its job. But teachers aren’t the only ones whose interests need to be respected. So do those of state and local taxpayers, whose paychecks fund the salaries of teachers. And, not to forget, so do the interests of the district’s 32,000 students, whose educations are influenced by every contract the district signs.

Williams is duty bound to keep those sometimes competing interests in mind, even if neither taxpayers nor students are voting motions of no confidence.

Rumore was absolutely correct that agreeing to a new deal is crucial. “I want the superintendent to succeed,” he said. “I hope they’ll come to the table realizing we really need to get this thing done.”

So does everyone else. Both sides will soon hear a nonbinding proposal from an independent fact-finder appointed by the state. If they remember the definition of the word “bargain,” maybe some good will come of it.

• • •

