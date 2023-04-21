It feels like a dangerous moment, but it doesn’t have to be that – not if everyone on both sides of this strange new conflict commits to common sense.

On one side are farmers who raise animals and who want to keep strangers off their property and away from their livestock.

On the other are animal rights activists who know that that animals are sometimes abused and whose passion has apparently prompted some to trespass in order to see what is happening and, perhaps, to “rescue” animals they deem to be endangered.

In Niagara County, that threat prompted Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti to issue a warning to farmers that at least two instances of trespassing have recently occurred in Newfane. They followed a social media post that encouraged people to attend an animal “right to rescue summit” last weekend in the City of Tonawanda, he said.

“All farmers in the area need to be aware and stay alert of suspicious activity related to this meeting,” the public alert said. And speaking to a News reporter, Filicetti declared, “I’m not going to put up with it if they think they’re going to come and steal livestock.”

No one should have any problem with the sheriff doing his job, of course. Trespassing and the possibilities of theft require his attention. Farming is a difficult business and profits can be hard to come by.

But this issue arises at a fraught moment in both this state and the country as the prevalence of weapons and an inclination to shoot first and ask questions later seems to be taking dangerous root.

It happened this week in a rural part of Washington County, north of Albany. Kaylin Gillis, just 20, was killed while searching for a friend’s house. Shortly after she turned into the wrong driveway, neighbors heard two shots ring out. The owner of the home at the end of that driveway, 65-year-old Kevin Monahan, has been charged with second degree murder.

And only days earlier in Kansas City, Mo., 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot in the head when he went to the wrong address to pick up his siblings. He survived, but suffered a grievous injury. Andrew D. Lester, 84, later turned himself in to authorities and has been charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action.

Does anyone think that couldn’t happen here? The prospects only rise as misguided activists consider taking the law into their own hands and farmers have been given reason to fear intrusion. The way to avoid the risk of tragedy is for cooler heads to prevail.

The activists are absolutely correct that some people abuse animals, either through neglect or with intent. It happens everywhere, including in Western New York. The incidents can be shocking in their cruelty. We don’t know how the activists are defining abuse, but trespassing won’t serve their cause and could result in tragedy. Neither will farmers fare well if they overreact to suspicions of trespass.

In both cases, the better option is to notify authorities who are legally empowered to intervene. In each case – whether suspecting an intrusion or animal abuse – Filicetti encourages those wishing to report incidents in Niagara County to call his dispatch office, 716-438-3393 or, in an emergency, 911. In cases of animal cruelty, the office typically involves the SPCA.

If it’s safe to do so, the Sheriff’s Office encourages those reporting possible offenses to collect information such as descriptions, license plates, video or direction of travel, but always to avoid conflict. “I would never condone a confrontation,” Filicetti said on Wednesday.

Plainly, confrontation is a possibility when people are given to poor decision-making. The arming of America and the decline of self-control has made those confrontations more likely and hazardous to the point of lethal. Trespassers can be arrested – or maybe injured. So could innocent people who turn into the wrong driveway at the wrong moment. Property owners who make the wrong decision can wind up in jail.

This is a good moment for thinking first.

• • •

