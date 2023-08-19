Let’s stipulate, as they say in the courts, that anyone can make a mistake. Anyone as in, for today’s purposes, Assistant Erie County District Attorney Paul J. Williams III.

And although the point can be argued, let’s also allow for the moment that his boss, District Attorney John J. Flynn, plausibly decided not to discipline said assistant for the gross transgression of securing a judge’s signature on a search warrant, then, without consulting or even notifying the judge, altering the documents used to acquire the warrant.

OK, maybe it is possible on a good day to choke all that down. But how, after all that, do you swallow that Williams is named ethics officer for the DA’s office? Unless someone thinks it is possible to accidentally alter a signed warrant, then it seems plain that those actions reveal an unfathomable failure of ethics. Indeed, the arrogance of it is breathtaking.

Even giving Williams credit for backtracking – two-and-a-half years later, he told federal prosecutors not to use any evidence or make any arrests based on information developed from the warrant – the violation was sufficiently gross to draw the scorn of an agency that oversees ethics for the state’s court system. If the allegations are true, said the Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics, they call into question Williams’ “fitness as a lawyer.” We concur.

“The ADA’s admitted misconduct here raises serious concerns about their honesty and trustworthiness, their sensitivity to the constitutional rights of the target(s) of the searches and their respect for the role of the judiciary in reviewing and approving such applications,” the panel wrote. It didn’t identify Williams, but he later acknowledged that he was the attorney in question.

Flynn said that while Williams’ actions were wrong, the revisions to the warrant didn’t amount to a “substantive” change in what police could access in their investigation. Oddly, Williams later said he couldn’t remember what he changed. The public still doesn’t know the details, either.

If neither Flynn nor Williams was overly concerned with the assistant’s reckless breach of ethics, the judge he crossed assuredly was. Erie County Judge Kenneth Case reported the matter to the state courts’ Attorney Grievance Committee, according to law enforcement sources. The committee investigates complaints against attorneys.

A defense attorney for one of the defendants involved was sensibly skeptical of Williams’ memory failure. Joseph J. Terranova called it “disturbing” that in Williams’ letter of acknowledgment, the prosecutor deployed phrases such as “I have a recollection” and “I mistakenly forgot.” Indeed, it’s what some courtroom witnesses like to say when they have secrets to protect.

“This is shockingly unprofessional,” Terranova said, adding that he hopes the Grievance Committee “sees this for what it is.”

It is not just that it’s dirty lawyering, which it surely is, but that it goes the heart of the system: Prosecutors are charged with more than winning cases. Their pursuit is justice. If anyone must abide by the rules, it is law enforcement, whose members are vested with vast authority and who are specifically charged with enforcing the rules.

This deserved more than a hard stare from Flynn. We’ve seen what can happen when officers of the law, essential as they are, believe themselves to be unconstrained by ethics, rules or laws.

Granting that even good people can make egregious mistakes, and even allowing for the need to offer second chances, that still doesn’t explain how this prosecutor, marked with this blemish, was allowed to become the ethics officer for the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. If nothing else, he’s an object lesson in how to sabotage the cause of justice, not to mention one’s own career.