The Editorial Board: An outpouring of support after Saturday’s tragedy shows the heart that beats in Buffalo

“Buffalo will see it through.” “The majority of Americans are caring and kind.” "Evil has no home here.”

These and other sentiments have appeared in the outpouring of responses The Buffalo News has received in response to last weekend’s tragedy. They are echoed at every possible level of the Western New York community, from corporate boardrooms to nonprofit leadership to block club volunteers to the anonymous person who drops off a bag of groceries at a community fridge.

A regionwide effort has gained unstoppable traction. Its mission: to help those most affected by the Tops attack heal and find security, to restore and continue the revitalization of the surrounding neighborhood, and – most important – to change a narrative filled with despair to one of hope and resilience.

The effort is multifaceted.

First, the families of the deceased and every person immediately affected by the attack must receive all assistance possible. Many organizations are taking on that essential effort, including Tops Markets. Working in partnership with the National Compassion Fund, Tops established a Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund; 100% of all contributions go directly to victims and survivors.

The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and United Way of Buffalo & Erie County are collaborating on the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund, in conjunction with other philanthropic organizations. These donations will also address immediate needs, but will continue beyond the crisis at hand to work toward long-term community building and address systemic problems that have marginalized communities of color for decades. Visit BuffaloTogetherFund.org to learn more and donate. United Way also offers its 211 call center, open 24/7; an easy phone call can help direct anyone who doesn’t know where to turn.

Those who want to help the people most affected by the shooting would do well to direct their resources toward these two efforts. They are led by organizations that have proven success. Tops’ partner, the National Compassion Fund, is a leading authority on assisting victims of mass casualties.

Community Foundation, the lead organization on Buffalo Together, has already demonstrated its mastery in bringing in other organizations through its recent Covid-19 Response Fund.

Donations to either of these funds is as easy as pushing a few buttons. But the options are abundant. Many organizations, from the largest to the tiniest, are accepting donations and volunteers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The continued closure of Tops has created a gaping hole in food availability for this East Side community. Starting with Western New York’s largest philanthropic food resource, FeedMore WNY (feedmorewny.org), donations of both food and cash are helping to fill that gap. In addition to FeedMore, there are many smaller, grassroots efforts, such as a collaboration between Phylicia Dove of the Black Monarchy boutique, Drea D’Nur of Feed Buffalo (feedbuffalo.org) and the activist group Black Love Resists in the Rust (blackloveresistsintherust.org). The boutique is collecting in-person food and toiletry donations and the Feed Buffalo website is a central donation point for more widespread assistance.

Food donations have been pouring into the East Side from everywhere in Western New York and from across the country. The Western New York Resource Council office at 347 E. Ferry St. has essentially become a mobile Tops site and is providing food and other supplies nonstop. Down the street at 247 Ferry is the Buffalo Community Fridge, which is open and distributing 24/7; volunteers and donations are always needed here. See the list accompanying this column for many more ways to help with food.

Help comes in many ways and from every sector. Some are there, day after day, serving up meals, coordinating donations, bringing in counseling and providing other important services. They are heroes of the moment.

Others draw valuable attention to the need by helping as they can. Among them are the Buffalo Bills, Sabres, Bisons, and Bandits. As Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, who helped serve hot meals at Jefferson and East Ferry said, “It’s definitely personal.”

There are countless inspirational stories of people from all over the world responding to Buffalo’s tragedy. The one thought on everyone’s mind is: “How can I help?”

We feel the same. At The Buffalo News, we'll connect you with the latest efforts to raise funds and coordinate donations with a list of ways you can help.

From us and on behalf of everyone who desperately needs good news, thank you, Buffalo, for this proof that love and hope always rise up, undaunted, in the darkest of times.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.