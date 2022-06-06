The Editorial Board: An outdated law on cameras stands in the way of courtroom transparency

There are many archaic – even strange – laws still on the books in New York State, but most of them aren’t really cause for concern. Some outdated regulations do stand in the way of the public good, however, and one of them is the 1952 state regulation banning audio-visual coverage of court proceedings.

After decades of attempts to show that the law is no longer needed, including an “experimental” period (1987-1997) of allowing cameras and then, a 1996 public commission that endorsed their use, there’s finally legislation in the works to repeal the ban on a permanent basis. Senate Bill S792A, still in committee, repeals the ban, with provisions that defer to the discretion of the presiding judge.

The 1952 law assumed that – in criminal trials – the prosecutors, defense attorneys, witnesses, jury and judge would act differently when under the continual eye of a camera, thus distorting the trial process.

As observed by Mickey H. Osterreicher, attorney for the National Press Photographers Association, the ban was “enacted at a time when televisions used vacuum tubes and at best could receive 12 channels, broadcast in black & white for a few hours a day.”

Current technology makes it possible for court proceedings to be documented silently and unobtrusively. In the states that allow such coverage – which is most of them – distraction or disruption by such coverage doesn’t seem to be a factor. That’s not surprising in a society that’s used to the ubiquitous presence of cameras in daily public life.

Now that it is easily possible to livestream court proceedings in their entirety, arguments against cameras lose even more of whatever validity they may have had. Where once, traditional broadcast media could only show snippets and sound bites – often chosen for their sensational content – now viewers have the opportunity to assess gavel-to-gavel documentation for themselves. This access provides educational benefits as well as public oversight.

Over the past few years, Covid-19 restrictions often made it impossible for members of the public to attend trials; broadcasting trial proceedings was the only way to provide public access. Even without a pandemic, many New Yorkers are unable to attend court in person for reasons of work, child care or lack of transportation.

Currently, cameras are allowed in court on a special-request basis, an unwieldy and arbitrary method of allowing public access to our judicial system. For reasons of fairness, accountability and transparency, this unrealistic and outdated ban should be lifted once and for all.

