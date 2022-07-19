The Editorial Board: An inviting new Tops creates a standard for others to follow in still-suffering area

Customers pulling up to the remodeled Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue might feel skittish at first, to be at the place where, only two months earlier, a racist gunman killed 10 Black people and injured three others. The feeling passes quickly.

First they will notice the parking lot, which has been newly repaved. Inside, they will find a greatly expanded full-service grocery store with wide arrays of fresh fruits and vegetables, gleaming aisles and a friendly staff, bolstered by security. To the left of the main entrance is a “water wall” memorial to those lost on May 14. It is, in its way, reassuring.

It’s a start – a fine start – but it’s only that. As community stakeholders have indicated, the supermarket stands out amid signs of neglect. It needs to be the precursor of great things to come. Residents, who have experienced devastation brought upon them because of the color of their skin, deserve no less.

The accused gunman from the Binghamton area was openly and virulently racist. He targeted the 14208 ZIP code two months earlier specifically because 78% of its more than 10,300 residents are Black.

The Rev. Tim Newkirk, pastor of GYC Ministries of Buffalo, whose sister and her daughter worked at the store and survived the attack, wants the store renovation to be “just the beginning of a new sense of hope for the 14208.”

Sadly, there are so many issues to tackle. Food access is prominent among them. The gunman’s atrocities ripped a hole in the fabric that Tops created when it opened in 2003, more than a decade after residents rallied for a full-service grocery store. Tops’ entry into the neighborhood did much to support those living in what is often referred to as a food desert, but one full-service grocery store was not – is not – enough.

Henry-Louis Taylor Jr., director of the Center for Urban Studies at the University at Buffalo, is among those calling for incentives to subsidize a community-led cooperative market in the neighborhood. He also emphasized the importance of supporting the development of the African Heritage Food Co-op in the Fruit Belt. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s announcement last month that Empire State Development will invest $3 million in the African Heritage Food Co-op offers the exact encouragement the co-op deserves.

The money that the governor earmarked for the co-op, amid a $50 million plan for East Buffalo, should make a difference. It includes $34.5 million toward housing, although Taylor is skeptical of how much a plan directed at homeowners will help in an area where a majority of residents are tenants.

The problems residents grapple with daily go beyond food and housing. Conditions there also lead to poor health outcomes. University at Buffalo Family Medicine once served the neighborhood, until about five years ago when informing 7,000 patients that it was closing its primary care clinic on Jefferson Avenue. The practice had trouble recruiting physicians who would then supervise the training of residents at the facility.

Urban Family Practice, led by Dr. Raul Vazquez, filled the gap. But that task has been made much more difficult with the sudden loss of Dr. Jonathan Daniels, who died in a July 4 fire at his home. Daniels, whose roots were in the community, started the pediatric clinic at Urban Family Practice. Finding others to carry on Daniels’ legacy will not be easy.

The focus on food access, housing and health must occur to elevate what the Area Deprivation Index indicates is in the 99th percentile nationally for most disadvantaged neighborhoods. Tops’ commitment to the area, exemplified by its renovation of the Jefferson Avenue store should only mark the beginning of greater things to come.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.