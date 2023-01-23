The Editorial Board: An inmate's death underscores the urgent need for better training

Is “inadequate but not criminal” the health care standard Erie County should accept for its jails?

Though Dr. Stacey Reed, an Erie County medical examiner, stopped short of accusing Erie County Holding Center officers of causing the June 14 death of inmate Sean C. Riordan, she made it clear that their inability to properly address his addictive withdrawal symptoms was a contributing factor.

True, Riordan’s abuse of heroin, cocaine and liquor, among other substances, was his personal choice – a bad one, to say the least – but acute withdrawal is a medical condition and it needed the appropriate medical treatment. It doesn’t look like Riordan, who experienced nausea, vomiting, tremors, sweating, seizures and at least two falls before becoming unresponsive and – eventually – being taken off life support, got the treatment that might have saved his life.

Incarceration did not preclude Riordan’s constitutional right to have his medical needs properly addressed. Nor did it preclude Holding Center inmate Joseph Bialaszewski from being treated for a perforated duodenal ulcer, or should it have stopped diabetic inmate Connell Burrell from getting the correct medication for his crashing glucose levels. Both Bialaszewski and Burrell died in 2019; they are among 32 inmate deaths that occurred during the 17-year tenure of former Sheriff Timothy B. Howard.

Accusations of inadequate medical care and inhumane conditions caused both New York’s Commission of Correction and the U.S. Justice Department to sue county officials repeatedly when Howard was running the two jails.

Many hoped the abuses of the Howard era would come to an end when Erie County Sheriff John Garcia was inaugurated on Dec. 30, 2021. In fact, on that day, Garcia said his administration will provide more mental health and community services to help inmates at the county’s two jails.

That attention to such services is needed has been made abundantly clear. In fairness, it must be stressed that, in a typical year, more than 40% of those entering Erie County’s justice system arrive addicted to dangerous drugs. That’s why there is a standardized instrument – the Clinical Institute Withdrawal Assessment – in place so that jail health division staffers can identify and treat those withdrawing from substance abuse. That treatment can include the use of sedatives, suboxone or methadone.

Now is the time to determine if this instrument is being properly used and if all the appropriate staffers have good training to address withdrawal symptoms. It’s not the time to blame the deceased, as county spokeswoman Kara Kane seems to when she notes “Mr. Riordan’s failure to honestly and accurately answer screening questions.”

Riordan’s subsequent behavior should have made it clear enough what was happening and what needed to be done.

Again, Garcia, himself, set the standard to be met when he took office: “The people who are coming off the street are at their lowest point,” he said. “They have a lot of mental health issues, physical issues. First and foremost, we have to stabilize that and that gives them the tools to become better citizens.”

He’s got the talk right. Now it’s time to walk the walk.

