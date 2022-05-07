The Editorial Board: An impossible regional real estate market demands creative solutions

Those who already own homes in Western New York must be counting every square foot of their blessings, because there has never been a worse time to house hunt. In a red-hot seller’s market, most area listings are gone within two weeks – purchased by new owners for asking price or higher.

The situation is mirrored nationwide; housing availability is at near-record lows throughout the U.S. The obvious solution? We need more housing stock. Ideally, it should be located where infrastructure exists to serve it; avoiding unsustainable sprawl and excessive strain on utility grids that were never meant to accommodate dense residential development.

Even more important, Buffalo can’t attract and retain a talented young workforce – which prefers urban living – if home ownership is out of reach.

For those reasons and others, it’s important to see more housing infill within city limits. While some neighborhoods offer relatively few gaps to be filled, others offer not only available homes but also land to be built upon.

Could Buffalo’s next hot residential addresses be located east of Main Street? Given the resources now flowing toward such East Side anchors as the Broadway Market, Northland Corridor and MLK Park, this area of Buffalo could be gaining the momentum necessary to overcome decades of neglect.

Anyone who has driven through some East Side neighborhoods has seen large tracts of vacant land and boarded-up houses. One word for this is blight. Another is possibility.

The question becomes: How to get available property into the hands of those ready to help build communities? One possibility is the Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corp., a land bank founded in 2012, which purchases foreclosed and abandoned homes, as well as vacant lots, and sells them to individual owners, after undertaking rehabilitation/new construction or after making sure new owners can undertake rehab or new construction. Available properties have been emerging slowly, but steadily.

Another program, still in the pilot stage, is the city of Buffalo’s Demolition and Immediate Infill Housing, which recently took down a dilapidated structure in Hamlin Park to be replaced by a new house from Habitat for Humanity. The new program, which identifies community housing partners to replace blighted structures with affordable homes, has already started on a second project in Central Park.

Would-be homeowners have few options available to them in this difficult market and an expansion of those options is unlikely to happen quickly. A continued push for infill will not solve immediate housing needs, but it is absolutely necessary for Buffalo’s future viability.

• • •

