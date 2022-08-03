The Editorial Board: An honor for the families and a pledge to protect the successful airline safety law

The recognition given the Families of Continental Flight 3407 was well deserved. The members’ hard-won devotion has made air travel safer, both for those in the air and on the ground. Still, the industry is itching to weaken the law.

The ceremony led by the Federal Aviation Administration on the 12th anniversary of the signing of the Aviation Safety Act of 2010 included the presentation of a plaque to be displayed at the FAA’s headquarters. It is a fitting tribute to the families whose focus helped produce the landmark law that has made flying safer. But it won’t mean much if the industry succeeds in rolling back or skirting any part of the hard-won regulations. That may never happen, but it won’t be for lack of effort by airlines.

Fortunately, the families, along with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat who led the push for the bill, have pledged their vigilance.

There have been only two fatalities on U.S. airlines in the 12 years since the safety law passed, while 1,186 lives were lost over the previous two decades. No one is more keenly aware of the significance of that statistic than the families who lost their loved ones on Feb. 12, 2009, when Continental Flight 3407 crashed in Clarence, killing 50 people.

Several factors contributed to the crash. Capt. Marvin D. Renslow had failed three FAA test flights before joining the airline but his job application listed only one of them. It was perhaps not surprising, then, that his incorrect actions during a flight emergency sent the plane plummeting into a house. In addition, co-pilot Rebecca L. Shaw had been ill before the flight and was working with limited sleep. The crew had violated rules against non-flight chatter.

As the families told lawmakers, America needed better pilots than the ones who flew Flight 3407 “into the ground.” Congress had to pass a law to make that happen.

Under pressure from the families and by the facts, lawmakers approved legislation increasing the amount of experience that pilots need to 1,500 hours. The law also mandated that pilots be trained to handle the type of emergencies that the pilots of Flight 3407 fatally mishandled. It set standards for rest between flights and led to the creation of a pilot database, meant to ensure that airlines have accurate information about the records of potential hires.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, pushed the FAA to honor the Flight 3407 families. He summarized the group’s influence concisely: “You should be a case study at the Kennedy School of Government,” he told them.

Yet, airlines are undeterred. They blame the 1,500-hour rule for the recent pilot shortage. In fact, the problem was driven by the Covid-19 pandemic, which prompted airlines to offer early retirements to pilots. And, of course, virtually all industries are having trouble filling open positions. Here’s an idea: Airlines could try offering more money to pilots. What passenger wouldn’t pay a little more to protect the industry’s 12-year record of air safety?

The Regional Airline Association is trying a different strategy. Instead of seeking a repeal of the 1,500-hour rule, Republic wants the FAA to allow it to hire pilots with only 750 hours of experience, with the notion that its own training academy is sufficient. SkyWest asked the FAA to allow it to convert some of its low-volume flights from commercial service to charter service, allowing it to hire co-pilots with as little as 190 hours of flying experience.

It’s egregious. Fifty people died because of errors within the industry. The law has made flying dramatically safer. That record needs to be protected.

