The Editorial Board: An 'F' for ECC as Balkin and college part ways

Well, that was probably a record. With his departure from Erie Community College, former President David Balkin surely served one of the shortest terms ever as head of a SUNY college. He arrived in February and was out in December, seven weeks after the board suspended him.

The details surrounding Balkin’s short tenure remain shrouded in unjustifiable secrecy. All that’s been said so far is that his resignation stemmed from an argument with an employee – not the kind of thing that typically topples a top executive. So what else? The taxpayers who underwrite this underperforming institution have a right to know where this presidency went off the rails.

Start with the nature of the argument that allegedly led to the decision to part company. Disputes aren’t uncommon in any setting, including academia. What was so bad about this one that it required ECC to part ways with a leader who was brought in to make difficult decisions?

Reports are only that Balkin had a confrontation with a staff member of the college library over his proposal to relocate the city campus library into available space in the downtown public library. It was pitched as a cost-saving measure – a worthy goal given the college’s financial hemorrhaging.

The staff member allegedly complained about the incident, leading the board to suspend Balkin with pay on Oct. 27 while an independent investigator looked into the matter. It came to a head on Monday afternoon following a special meeting of ECC’s Board of Trustees at which the board announced a “confidential separation agreement” with Balkin.

Such secrecy is not uncommon in these kinds of personnel matters, but when an agreement involves a highly placed executive, brought in from afar – the search and salary paid by the public – then some answers are needed. Here are a few of the questions:

• What were the specific reasons for Balkin’s departure? Was it really just an argument with a staff member or did the confrontation escalate?

• Was there something else about Balkin’s performance that demanded so severe a response? If so, what? It can’t simply be that some people were unhappy with the difficult decisions he was hired to make.

• If something about Balkin’s conduct demanded his resignation, were there no signs in his past? Did the board overlook something that might have led it to hire a different, presumably more suitable, candidate?

These are just some of the questions to which Erie County taxpayers deserve answers, especially given the dire financial condition of the college. Its survival is up in the air, as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made clear eight months ago. “The college has some really, really significant shortfalls that, if not addressed, could result in the bankruptcy of the college in the next few years,” he told The News, echoing remarks in his State of the County address.

A consultant’s detailed study underscored the severity of the problems. RPK Group, which specializes in sustainable business modeling for higher education, found that of 50-some colleges it has worked with, SUNY ECC had the most redundancies in faculty and administration, with dozens of duplicate positions across its North, City and South campuses.

That wasn’t the only reason that ECC’s student population plunged by more than 40% over the past decade, with a disastrous impact on revenues, but it surely didn’t help the college maintain a healthy balance sheet.

The study made several recommendations which Balkin, with Poloncarz’s help, put into place. While the county executive offered an early retirement incentive, Balkin acted to eliminate underused academic programs; reduced payroll, including via layoffs; and negotiated valuable partnerships with businesses, including Erie County Medical Center and West Herr Auto Group.

In a letter to county legislators earlier this year, Poloncarz emphasized the college’s “precarious financial situation” and warned that the college has “one additional year of breathing room left” to implement reforms or face dire consequences.

ECC has been in trouble for years. Balkin succeeded longtime ECC administrator William D. Reuter, who was brought back as interim president in 2020 when the college declined to renew the expiring three-year contract of Dan Hocoy.

The problems continue. The college should try to get it right next time.

• • •

