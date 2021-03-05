The Editorial Board: An examination of Cuomo’s conduct will tell New Yorkers how best to respond

Reports about Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s conduct, in and out of his office, should be disturbing to all New Yorkers, regardless of party affiliation. What’s needed is what has been promised: a thorough and independent investigation. Then, voters can decide what to do with the facts it produces.
Some critics, mainly state Republican leaders, are already calling for Cuomo’s head and, to be fair, the governor handed them the ammunition. Three women have publicly accused him of unwanted sexual advances. Two of them worked in his administration; he was their ultimate boss.
One woman, a 25-year-old low-level aide, said the 63-year-old governor asked about her sex life, including whether she ever had sex with older men. That woman, Charlotte Bennett, said she interpreted the comments as assessing her interest in having an affair with him – that is, with the man who controlled her paycheck.
On Sunday, Cuomo offered an apology. “I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that,” he said. Bennett rejected the apology.
The governor has denied another accusation in which a former economic development adviser said he gave her an unwanted kiss. A third woman said he made unwanted advances at a wedding reception. Cuomo later said that a photo of him with his hands on her face depicted his “customary greeting” with a range of people.
None of this is behavior that is appropriate in any chief executive, in government or business.
Cuomo on Wednesday offered another apology. He said he would not resign.
One sad and bewildering aspect of these allegations is that Cuomo has championed issues important to women. He even pushed what his administration calls “A Nation-Leading Anti-Sexual Harassment Agenda.” A law passed by the state Legislature and signed by Cuomo mandates annual sex harassment training by businesses. Anyone who has paid even scant attention to its patently obvious directives already knows not to do the things his accusers have alleged.
In the meantime, even Democratic legislators are rebelling against Cuomo’s strong-handed leadership style. It took the determination of Attorney General Letitia James to wrest control of the planned investigation away from Cuomo – though he still controls its funding and is entitled to regular reports on its progress. Even that could call its conclusions into question.
Now, lawmakers are looking to change laws that give any governor authority over investigations into his own conduct. No one can investigate himself and citizens have a right to a clear understanding of their elected leaders’ conduct. True independence is the coin of the realm.
The attorney general will name an independent investigator. With that, New Yorkers can make their own judgments about Cuomo’s behavior.
