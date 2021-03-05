The Editorial Board: An examination of Cuomo’s conduct will tell New Yorkers how best to respond

Reports about Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s conduct, in and out of his office, should be disturbing to all New Yorkers, regardless of party affiliation. What’s needed is what has been promised: a thorough and independent investigation. Then, voters can decide what to do with the facts it produces.

Some critics, mainly state Republican leaders, are already calling for Cuomo’s head and, to be fair, the governor handed them the ammunition. Three women have publicly accused him of unwanted sexual advances. Two of them worked in his administration; he was their ultimate boss.

One woman, a 25-year-old low-level aide, said the 63-year-old governor asked about her sex life, including whether she ever had sex with older men. That woman, Charlotte Bennett, said she interpreted the comments as assessing her interest in having an affair with him – that is, with the man who controlled her paycheck.

On Sunday, Cuomo offered an apology. “I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that,” he said. Bennett rejected the apology.