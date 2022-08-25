The Editorial Board: An ECC/ECMC partnership is good for the college, students and WNY labor market

When SUNY Erie Community College’s new president, David Balkin, arrived here six months ago from Ivy Tech College in South Bend, Ind., he faced the near impossible task of attempting to turn ECC’s economic tide in the right direction. One way he pledged to attempt that goal was to partner with businesses that could provide opportunities for students and a more robust pipeline filled with freshly trained workers.

Balkin’s goal of partnering with the business community is blossoming. He believes his efforts to collaborate with regional employers is working. He could be correct. Enrollment at ECC for the upcoming school year rose 15.5% by late July, marking the largest gain among 19 community colleges in the SUNY system. He is hopeful ECC’s enrollment at the start of the school year will “surpass the levels from the previous two falls,” as recently reported.

The latest example is a new partnership between ECC and the Erie County Medical Center. Under this program, both entities will provide scholarships and guaranteed clinical positions at the hospital to 50 nursing students a year. This goal of attracting more students to ECC while at the same time easing a critical nursing shortage, as Balkin described, is a natural fit. Students enrolled in this program, given the outsized demand for health care workers, should be able to count on not only getting a job, but getting one that pays well for credentialed applicants.

ECMC views the program as a way of creating a “farm system” for potential hires at a time when there is increased pressure for staffing in a market with labor shortages across the board.

Attending school comes at a cost, and one that too many students find burdensome. This partnership addresses that problem as well, providing unprecedented financial and educational support to current and future nursing students. Balkin is after a trifecta: addressing nursing shortages across Western New York, guaranteeing jobs upon graduation and reducing the student debt burden in the process.

Those interested in the program must qualify. Currently, 50 students per year will receive scholarships up to $1,500 annually to cover expenses that federal, state and other grants do not. Applicants will be judged on high school GPA and Health Education System entrance exam scores. Balkin stresses that the college will work with all students to ensure they receive all grants they are eligible for, in addition to ECC Foundation scholarships. There is more good news for students who might want to enroll in this in-demand program (and other in-demand programs): The opportunity to apply for the Erie County Health Careers grants through the Buffalo and Erie County Workforce Investment Board. These grants cover tuition, books and supplies and offers child care assistance.

Students interested in entering this in-demand field should be encouraged by the support system being provided by ECC-ECMC's partnership. Going forward, the college could become a magnet for students attracted to in-demand fields, while regional businesses can start to rely on a growing, well-trained workforce.

• • •

