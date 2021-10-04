The Editorial Board: An avoidable calamity sweeps the country as too many remain unvaccinated

Among the many challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic is that its devastation doesn’t move in a straight line. So, while experts say the threat of the highly infectious Delta variant may be receding, hospitals in highly vaccinated New England are bulging, as the virus finds hosts among those who remain unimmunized.
It’s disturbing but hardly surprising, then, that the nation just crossed the 700,000 threshold of Covid-19 deaths, leaving in its dust the death toll from the 1918-1919 influenza pandemic, which killed about 675,000 in this country.
Then, there were no vaccines that offered protection. (Nor was there a Fox News or a Facebook spreading lies about a lethal threat.) Today, Americans can turn to any of three vaccines for safe and effective protection, but many won’t. Because of them, a pandemic that could already have been shut down continues to rage potentially to mutate once again, possibly into a strain that resists today’s vaccines. Already, concerns are growing that the virus is becoming more efficient at airborne transmission.
Conditions are bad in the six states of New England, where full vaccination rates range from high of 69.4% to 61.5%. But that leaves up to 38.4% of residents unprotected and those reckless people are filling hospitals, where they dominate doctors’ time and threaten the care of others who need medical attention.
Changing that deadly trajectory is like pushing a boulder uphill, as some resisters buy into misinformation, some confuse liberty with irresponsibility, and others worry about what the vaccine might do to them in 10 or 20 years. It’s good they weren’t around when the world was crying out for a polio vaccine, but to their point, one thing it will absolutely do is increase their likelihood of living that long.
It was the lesson that Buffalo businessman Mark Hamister understood too late. He, too, was skeptical of the vaccine, his adult children are telling all of Western New York, but by the time he realized his error, he was already gravely ill. Sadly for his family and Buffalo, Hamister died two weeks after entering Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.
Katie and Dan Hamister told that heart-wrenching story to the readers of The Buffalo News last month and it’s making a difference. Matt Clark, who works for the Hamister Group, had also resisted the vaccine but, upon reading about his boss’ death, reconsidered. He has two sons – one 5, the other 8 months – and realized his decision could leave them fatherless.
He got his first shot the day that story was printed. Others have also told the Hamister twins that they, too, realized they were making a mistake with potentially catastrophic consequences.
The risk works the other way, too. Parents who refuse to let their minor children be vaccinated are putting their offspring in harm’s way. It’s like telling them they can play in traffic. Imagine the guilt that some, almost inevitably, are going to endure, especially given the knowledge that pediatric cases of Covid-19 have been increasing.
Here, some selfless individuals are trying to change that. Understanding the importance of trust in persuading vaccine skeptics to be immunized, organizers of a community wellness event at Lafayette High School went door to door in the neighborhood, sharing information and outreach to students, parents, caregivers and the public.
“When it’s somebody that they can relate to, it’s easier to convince them,” said Khadijah Hussein, a 23-year-old community health worker and family advocate who hesitated to be vaccinated. She changed her mind after speaking with health professionals and seeing her boss take the steps she was resisting.
Others, usefully, have also helped try to reach vaccine skeptics, which have prominently included African Americans and Republicans. It’s an essential component if the region, state and country are to reach a point where normal life can be normal again. Students at community colleges, including ECC, also need to be reached.
Governments and businesses also have a role to play. Immunization of health professionals increased with Gov. Kathy Hochul holding fast to the state’s vaccine requirement for those workers. Citing data provided by the state Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday that hospital employees in the state have been getting vaccinated at more than twice the rate as all New York adults. Deadlines matter.
Nationally, United Airlines mandated two months ago that its employees be vaccinated and offered incentives such as a full day’s pay to anyone who provided proof of vaccination by Sept. 20. It worked. By the time the deadline arrived last week, the airline estimated that nearly all of its 67,000 U.S. employee had been immunized.
With that, United helped save lives among its workers, its customers and its vendors while also protecting its own business interests. Something similar may occur with the national vaccination-or-testing mandate for businesses and others that President Biden announced last month. Vaccine requirements at Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center are also likely to make a difference.
There is good news on the horizon. Merck reports success in clinical trials for its antiviral treatment. But while it seems to halve the risks of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 infection, it leaves the other half exposed.
That’s not a solution. As Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday, vaccination remains the key. It’s what will help keep parents alive, children safe, schools open and the economy functioning. If you haven’t had your vaccine yet, please do it. It’s safe, easy and patriotic.
