The Editorial Board: An avoidable calamity sweeps the country as too many remain unvaccinated

Changing that deadly trajectory is like pushing a boulder uphill, as some resisters buy into misinformation, some confuse liberty with irresponsibility, and others worry about what the vaccine might do to them in 10 or 20 years. It’s good they weren’t around when the world was crying out for a polio vaccine, but to their point, one thing it will absolutely do is increase their likelihood of living that long.

It was the lesson that Buffalo businessman Mark Hamister understood too late. He, too, was skeptical of the vaccine, his adult children are telling all of Western New York, but by the time he realized his error, he was already gravely ill. Sadly for his family and Buffalo, Hamister died two weeks after entering Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

Katie and Dan Hamister told that heart-wrenching story to the readers of The Buffalo News last month and it’s making a difference. Matt Clark, who works for the Hamister Group, had also resisted the vaccine but, upon reading about his boss’ death, reconsidered. He has two sons – one 5, the other 8 months – and realized his decision could leave them fatherless.

He got his first shot the day that story was printed. Others have also told the Hamister twins that they, too, realized they were making a mistake with potentially catastrophic consequences.