The Editorial Board: An amphitheater on a slice of Buffalo’s Outer Harbor will suit that space nicely

The argument, as is too often the case in Buffalo, is overblown. It comes down to this: Should a small section of the Outer Harbor overlooking beautiful Lake Erie be set aside as a performance space? The obvious answer is – and always was – yes, of course. It’s an appropriate and exciting urban attraction. For evidence, go to Chicago.

Critics of the proposal – which was approved last week by the Buffalo Planning Board – say the planned amphitheater is inappropriate to the setting. They want the entire Outer Harbor to be returned to a more natural state and they might have had a point if other parts of the Outer Harbor weren’t already meeting that legitimate goal.

The $12 million project would convert the derelict former Terminal B site on Fuhrmann Boulevard into an open-air pavilion. Summertime concerts that, before the pandemic, had been held at Canalside, would be relocated there, along with other events.

It’s part of a larger $150 million plan to revive the long-misused Outer Harbor. Significantly, it would take up just nine of 208 waterfront acres – a little more than 4% of the space. That’s neither inappropriate nor unreasonable.