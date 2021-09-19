The Editorial Board: An amphitheater on a slice of Buffalo’s Outer Harbor will suit that space nicely

The argument, as is too often the case in Buffalo, is overblown. It comes down to this: Should a small section of the Outer Harbor overlooking beautiful Lake Erie be set aside as a performance space? The obvious answer is – and always was – yes, of course. It’s an appropriate and exciting urban attraction. For evidence, go to Chicago.
Critics of the proposal – which was approved last week by the Buffalo Planning Board – say the planned amphitheater is inappropriate to the setting. They want the entire Outer Harbor to be returned to a more natural state and they might have had a point if other parts of the Outer Harbor weren’t already meeting that legitimate goal.
The $12 million project would convert the derelict former Terminal B site on Fuhrmann Boulevard into an open-air pavilion. Summertime concerts that, before the pandemic, had been held at Canalside, would be relocated there, along with other events.
It’s part of a larger $150 million plan to revive the long-misused Outer Harbor. Significantly, it would take up just nine of 208 waterfront acres – a little more than 4% of the space. That’s neither inappropriate nor unreasonable.
Indeed, if there’s a question, it’s whether concerts should be moved from the even-more-urban setting of Canalside, which can hold larger crowds, is served by mass transit and is within easy distance of other city temptations. Those summer concerts began as the Thursday at the Square concerts at Lafayette Square on Main Street.
But if the argument is whether it’s crazy to dedicate a slice of the Outer Harbor as a performance space, the answer is no.
Despite criticism that the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. has ignored public input, its CEO, Steve Ranalli, counters that the plan follows five years of planning that included significant public input through a variety of forums. Even environmental groups supported the plan, he said. “We tried to do a good job to reach out to a wide swath of the community in all of those meetings.”
The proposal, which still awaits final approval, will also feature an overlook deck, bicycle trails, bike racks, a habitat restoration area, walking path and limited lighting.
But the Outer Harbor also includes the Times Beach Nature Preserve at its north end, the passive attractions at Wilkeson Pointe and other walking and bicycling areas. And, while it’s unaffiliated with the Outer Harbor, just across Route 5 is the 264-acre Tifft Nature Preserve, rescued in the 1970s from its short-term misuse as a garbage dump. There is no lack of quiet, natural space along and near the Outer Harbor.
One criticism of the plan is that by planting a lawn, the area will become a kind of grass “desert” – lacking trees and habitat. Parts of it would be, indeed, an artificial landscape – just as Delaware Park and New York City’s Central Park are. Of course, both of those landscapes also include wooded areas, just as the Outer Harbor will, if the performance space is approved. Central Park also hosts large concerts.
The problem confronting opponents is that in a good-sized city, planners need to serve a variety of interests. In some cases, a purist’s approach may work – may even be beneficial – but a large public space should usually be seen as a broad canvas.
Buffalo has a history of not doing things. Sometimes, that’s been useful, as it was on the Outer Harbor when critics stopped a plan that would have put three dense housing developments there. That construction would have dominated the area while undermining efforts to bring more residents into downtown Buffalo.
But at some point, compromise is in order. That’s where the Outer Harbor is today. The plan includes no significant, intrusive development. An outdoor concert space on the lake could be beautiful – just as it is at Lewiston’s Artpark, which overlooks the Niagara River, and just as it is in Chicago, where famed architect Frank Gehry designed the iconic Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park – on Lake Michigan.
This is a fine use of a small section of the Outer Harbor. Let’s get on with it.
