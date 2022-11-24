The Editorial Board: Amherst's proposal to buy Westwood as is increases public control

The back and forth over the years and across administrations has plagued Amherst’s proposed Westwood project. Until, perhaps, now.

Not all Amherst residents are going to approve the town’s proposal to purchase the former golf course, Westwood Country Club, in a straightforward deal. Forget land swaps. Forget brownfield restoration. Just get it done.

It a change from 11 months ago, when the town proposed to buy the land, but only after the owners, Mensch Capital Partners, had cleaned toxins from the site, constructed an arts center and reshaped the site into a park.

Now, though, the town is proposing to buy the property as is. Amherst would lead the cleanup, guide the site’s transformation into a park and oversee construction of recreational and cultural venues.

Some residents responded sourly. Among their gripes: Why would the town agree to pay $7.75 million for the property in its current condition? And why wouldn’t the town address the property’s brownfield status? And what is it that the town supervisor means when he says “It’s not really a brownfield”?

Supervisor Brian Kulpa says that elevated levels of arsenic and mercury are on the tee boxes and greens, the remaining property is largely free of contaminants. Moreover, if the site, or a portion of the site, will find use as a park, environmental regulations do not require bringing those levels down to zero. It is why it makes no sense, Kulpa says, to place the property in the state’s brownfield cleanup program.

What would make sense, in the supervisor’s view, is to simplify what has been complicated since 2012 when Mensch investors spent $2.5 million for the 171-acre site at North Forest Road and Sheridan Drive.

Kulpa said the decision to buy Westwood in its current state involved “a lengthy process” which concluded that the town would be better able to control how the site is remade. That “blank canvas” logic would allow the town to shape the park to suit its needs.

Kulpa in 2018 unveiled a vision for a destination “Amherst Central Park,” which included Westwood and the adjoining Audubon Golf Course and Northtown Center rink complex. It was a more complicated vision that faded after several twists and turns involving tentative land swaps and per-acreage monetary offers.

Among the benefits of the new approach is the ability to secure public grants. While the town has already received a $1 million State Assembly grant toward construction of an ice rink, splash pad and playground, Kulpa said that qualifying for such funding is easier when the town owns the property. The transaction, if completed, could make it easier to qualify for a $2.6 million grant from Erie County.

Town officials can hardly avoid criticism in this tortuous negotiation, but this latest proposal seems the most straightforward and, more important, practical.

Residents should keep in mind the much less desirable and more complicated alternatives. One of them was Mensch partners’ early proposal to build housing for 1,700 people along with retail and commercial elements. That initial, more far-reaching idea drew critics concerned about the pressure on infrastructure.

This plan looks like best approach yet.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.