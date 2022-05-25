The Editorial Board: Americans aren’t stupid. They know politicians can act against mass killings

Will they say “no” yet again?

Will opponents of any gun control – the NRA, their congressional lapdogs, virtually all Republican officeholders – once more cling to the lie that high-capacity rifles are not a big part of our problem – designed, as they are, to kill by the dozen? Will they claim there’s nothing to do about the mass murders those weapons enable in places like Uvalde, Texas; Newtown, Conn,; and the East Side of Buffalo?

Those on the reflexive right will agree that the slaughter of children and the racist murders of Black people are terrible crimes, but moments later insist that such tragedies are a price of freedom. They're not.

Americans aren’t stupid. They understand these shootings to be intolerable and they know what the history of this country tells them: We can do better.

At least 19 children were massacred in a Texas schoolroom on Tuesday, along with two teachers. The incomprehensible attack followed the racist murders in a Buffalo supermarket by just 10 days. While politicians dither and equivocate, other attacks are, almost certainly, being planned.

“When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” President Biden demanded in the aftermath of Tuesday’s child murders. It’s the right question. Indeed, for the moment, it’s the only question. When will they wake up?

Interesting – and surely revelatory – was the anguished response of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. “He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly,” he said at a news conference. But he offered no suggestions for avoiding the next massacre.

A survey last year found that some 53% of Americans favored stricter controls on guns. While that majority had shrunk from previous surveys, two horrifying attacks in less than two weeks will surely change some minds – in New York, in Texas and anywhere else a shocked citizenry can distinguish between the words of the Second Amendment and the rights of children and grocery shoppers not to be murdered.

It doesn’t have to be that way, as the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia observed in a 2008 decision. One of the court’s most conservative members in recent years, Scalia wrote that “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment right is not unlimited…. [It is] not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”

Still, who can be optimistic that Washington, Texas or other Republican-led states will act, even with the blood of children having once again been spilled? They did nothing after the Sandy Hook massacre in Connecticut, almost 10 years ago. Thoughts and prayers, thoughts and prayers. How about action, as well?

Some will argue that laws don’t matter. If they did, they’ll say, New York’s SAFE Act and Red Flag Law would have prevented the May 14 killings at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue. It’s a false argument. Figures show this state suffers less gun violence than most other states. That may have to do with New Yorkers’ mindset along with our laws, but the laws surely make a difference. The Red Flag law and its enforcement need to be improved, as we have learned, but it’s the right approach.

What is more, other crimes occur despite laws on the books. A law isn’t an impenetrable shield. Hate crimes occur, domestic violence occurs, rapes occur. And, as the American pro-life population may soon discover, abortions will still occur.

Our laws are, in part, an expression of our values. Do we value the right to easily buy weapons designed for mass murder over the lives of children, grocery shoppers, partiers and others? An outsider would have to conclude that we do. The ability to massacre is more important than any of the lives that have been lost and will continue to be lost.

Mass shootings certainly happen in other counties, but not like they do here. The American gun homicide rate is 25 times higher than other high-income countries, according to research by everytownresearch.org. The difference between this country and others, it concludes, is easy access to guns.

As a consequence, 1,363 people in the United States were killed and 947 more were wounded in 240 mass shootings between 2009 and 2020. That’s an average of 20 such massacres each year. Buffalo is now a member of that suffering family. So is Uvalde, Texas.

Primary elections for Congress, state houses and governors will soon be upon us. Ask those candidates, especially the Republicans, what they think a country of intelligent people can actually do to respond effectively to the horrors that unfold far too often.

Here’s how Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat put it in response to Mitt Romney, a Republican colleague from Utah:

“I mean, our job is not to send thoughts and prayers, our job is to pass laws,” Murphy told reporters. “So if you think the beginning and end of your responsibility after a mass shooting is to sympathize with the victims and the families, then you know, why are you in the Senate? Why ask for this job?”

Why, indeed? The time for mere thinking and praying is long past.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.