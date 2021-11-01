The Editorial Board: America watches as Buffalo votes

America is watching as Buffalo elects a new mayor. Will it be a fifth term for Byron W. Brown or, having lost the Democratic primary to a political novice, will his write-in campaign fail, putting democratic socialist India Walton atop city government in New York’s second-largest city? Voters – those who bother to show up – will make the choice.

That, more than anything, is what’s at stake as the 2021 election season races to its conclusion in Erie County. It’s an election like no other in Buffalo, though one that a 2018 New York City race might have presaged.

In that off-year election, another democratic socialist, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, surprised Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary, defeating the 10-year congressional incumbent and dramatically raising the profile of the American left. Now, Ocasio-Cortez is backing Walton in her effort to move Buffalo in that direction.

Brown, who all but disregarded that primary challenge, is wide awake now and running an aggressive write-in campaign. Whoever wins – and that could take weeks to determine – will lay down a historical marker: Either an inexperienced candidate who proclaims her socialist leanings will lead Buffalo or a well-known party regular will establish a record by claiming an unprecedented fifth term – and doing it by way of a write-in campaign.