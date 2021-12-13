The Editorial Board: Amendment on military sexual assault is a win for Gillibrand

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is justifiably angry that her years-long effort to wrest control of military sexual assault cases away from commanders was critically and unnecessarily weakened in a last-minute compromise.

The agreement, as she said, stops short of the obvious need. But even as Gillibrand pledges to keep pushing for deeper change, she can take pride that, after decades of resistance from the military and from within government, she accomplished as much as she did. It’s not a small thing.

The agreement between House and Senate negotiators represents a significant change in procedures, stripping military commanders of most of their authority to prosecute sexual assaults and other criminal matters. It represents a high point in the efforts of female lawmakers, led by Gillibrand, and survivors groups. To get even this far, the agreement had to survive a barrage of last-minute lobbying by military lawyers trying to block the change.

The long-standing problem has been that commanding military officers are untrained in the law and inherently conflicted. They lack the legal background to make informed decisions, and their judgments may be colored by a desire to protect the institution or even the suspects, some of whom may be professionally or personally close to them.