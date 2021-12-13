The Editorial Board: Amendment on military sexual assault is a win for Gillibrand

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is justifiably angry that her years-long effort to wrest control of military sexual assault cases away from commanders was critically and unnecessarily weakened in a last-minute compromise.
The agreement, as she said, stops short of the obvious need. But even as Gillibrand pledges to keep pushing for deeper change, she can take pride that, after decades of resistance from the military and from within government, she accomplished as much as she did. It’s not a small thing.
The agreement between House and Senate negotiators represents a significant change in procedures, stripping military commanders of most of their authority to prosecute sexual assaults and other criminal matters. It represents a high point in the efforts of female lawmakers, led by Gillibrand, and survivors groups. To get even this far, the agreement had to survive a barrage of last-minute lobbying by military lawyers trying to block the change.
The long-standing problem has been that commanding military officers are untrained in the law and inherently conflicted. They lack the legal background to make informed decisions, and their judgments may be colored by a desire to protect the institution or even the suspects, some of whom may be professionally or personally close to them.
Under the new agreement, independent military prosecutors will be charged with determining whether those accused of sexual assault, rape, murder, domestic violence and other offenses should be prosecuted. In a concession to opponents of the change, sexual harassment would be criminalized, but would not fall under the new structure.
Alone, this counts as a historic shift, overcoming opposition from within Congress, the Pentagon and even various occupants of the White House. It wouldn’t have happened with the Gillibrand’s persistence. The New York Democrat has achieved an important reform.
Nevertheless, she is correct that the new structure falls short in critical ways. Most significantly, those untrained, often-conflicted commanders will retain the authority to conduct the trials, to choose the jurors, to approve witnesses and even to grant immunity. The old boys club remains in session.
Backers of the compromise say the changes were necessary to ensure due process and the fair administration of justice. Gillibrand isn’t buying it. Nor should she.
“Removing that authority from commanders is critical,” she said in a statement. “This bill represents a major setback on behalf of service members, women and survivors in particular,” she said. “However, we will not stop seeking true military justice reforms for our brave service members and I will continue to call for an up or down floor vote.”
She may lose that vote and, given that compromise is the grease that gets things done in any Congress – let alone this one – she shouldn’t expect to prevail. Not this time, anyway.
Gillibrand and others, including Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., have worked passionately on this issue. More recently, they were joined by Sen. Joni Ernst, an Iowa Republican and a retired lieutenant colonel in the National Guard. Her own experience with sexual assault drove her and helped to persuade other Republicans to change their minds on the issue.
Speier took a more philosophical view of the compromise.
“Though this agreement clearly does not include everything my colleagues and I pushed for, it is a giant leap forward for survivors of sexual assault and marks a watershed moment in the fight for justice for those failed by the current system, and the family members of those slain or who died by suicide as a result of that failure,” she said.
About that, she is absolutely right. But critical defects in the system remain. We trust that Gillibrand, Speier, Ernst and others will honor their success – and then get back to work.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.