New York sheriffs are required to take the following oath when taking office: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support the constitution of the United States, and the constitution of the State of New York, and that I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of sheriff, according to the best of my ability.”

Supporting either constitution – federal or state – does not including cherry-picking the laws worthy of enforcement. Nor does faithfully discharging duties. But that arrogant and illegal approach is Howard’s legacy – one that threatens to live on like a virus, transmitting from host to host.

His other great legacy is indifference to jail operations. He waved off the problem of inmate suicides, even when the U.S. Justice Department was on his case. He allowed his employees to misrepresent suicide attempts and other jail incidents, in an apparent attempt to evade the oversight of the state Commission of Correction.

He not only tolerated misconduct by deputies, but tacitly endorsed it when he made sure jurors saw him with then-Deputy Kenneth Achtyl as he was tried – and convicted – for assaulting a fan leaving a Buffalo Bills game. There’s a difference between supporting your deputies and refusing to enforce standards of conduct. He’s a supervisor, not a drinking buddy.