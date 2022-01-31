The Editorial Board: Albright-Knox expansion project deserves state help to complete the job

New York State has already contributed $22.3 million toward the project. How does the Albright-Knox convince the state to give more? Sirén cites a study by the University at Buffalo Regional Institute on the expansion and its projected economic benefit to Western New York.

The study, commissioned by the museum, suggested that before expansion, the Albright-Knox’s annual operations generated $24 million for the state’s economy, with a $16 million benefit to the region and $10 million in Buffalo.

After expansion, the study suggests, the state will reap $36 million to $47 million in recurring annual benefits, $26 million to $34 million in the region and $13 million to $17 million in the city.

The construction project alone is expected to generate an economic impact of $281 million for the state.

New York State’s negotiations with the Buffalo Bills and Erie County on building a new stadium are expected to involve a commitment of $1 billion or more in public dollars. You can’t make an apples-to-apples comparison between a football stadium and an art museum, but our state’s financial priorities need to value culture as well as athletics.