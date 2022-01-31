The Editorial Board: Albright-Knox expansion project deserves state help to complete the job

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery is seeking more funding from the state – at least $15 million – to complete its two-year expansion project. That’s not a trivial sum, but Western New York will be the worse for it if the project stalls at the finish line.
Worldwide supply chain interruptions have delayed the project’s completion and driven up the cost by $12 million to $20 million, according to Janne Sirén, the museum’s director.
A story in The News on Friday detailed some of the setbacks, including 540 exterior glass panels still sitting in Lithuania and 260 tons of structural steel in Germany. A shortage of workers at ports, warehouses and behind the wheels of trucks have contributed to massive backups at the world’s ports. Delays and higher shipping costs have driven up the entire project’s costs between $12 million and $20 million, Sirén said.
When the project is complete, Buffalo’s premier museum will have a physical plant worthy of its world-class reputation. The transformation includes renovations to the Knox and Wilmers buildings and creation of the Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building, named for the California billionaire and Western New York native.
Gundlach’s $2.5 million matching grant offer launched the museum on the way to meeting its $168 million fundraising goal. He has contributed $62.5 million in all for the expansion, a record sum for individual philanthropists in Western New York.
New York State has already contributed $22.3 million toward the project. How does the Albright-Knox convince the state to give more? Sirén cites a study by the University at Buffalo Regional Institute on the expansion and its projected economic benefit to Western New York.
The study, commissioned by the museum, suggested that before expansion, the Albright-Knox’s annual operations generated $24 million for the state’s economy, with a $16 million benefit to the region and $10 million in Buffalo.
After expansion, the study suggests, the state will reap $36 million to $47 million in recurring annual benefits, $26 million to $34 million in the region and $13 million to $17 million in the city.
The construction project alone is expected to generate an economic impact of $281 million for the state.
New York State’s negotiations with the Buffalo Bills and Erie County on building a new stadium are expected to involve a commitment of $1 billion or more in public dollars. You can’t make an apples-to-apples comparison between a football stadium and an art museum, but our state’s financial priorities need to value culture as well as athletics.
Beyond the Albright-Knox’s role as a major visitor attraction, an employer and a generator of tax revenues, the museum brings benefits to the region that can’t be quantified. Buffalo’s architecture, cultural offerings and professional sports teams are features that set us apart from comparably sized cities.
The Albright-Knox’s vast art collection includes works by Pablo Picasso, Paul Gauguin, Vincent van Gogh, Giacomo Balla, Frida Kahlo, Joan Mitchell, Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, Robert Rauschenberg, Clyfford Still and Andy Warhol.
If state financial support can get the AK360 Campus Expansion project across the finish line, Western New York lawmakers should make sure that check gets written.
