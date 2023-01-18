The Editorial Board: Albany's rejection of offshore wind power here should allay fears

Those who think New York’s clean energy goals are propelling the state heedlessly toward an uncertain future should take heart from a recent decision by the the New York State Energy Planning Board.

After a year of study, NYSERDA issued a 51-page white paper on Dec. 30 concluding that putting wind turbines in Lakes Erie and Ontario is not a practical, cost-effective way to meet New York’s energy goals.

Though it’s estimated that nearly 30% of New York’s renewable energy will be met by offshore wind power at the end of this decade, as it stands now, that power will be coming from the oceanic projects now in development off Long Island.

It wasn’t a decision taken lightly. Four outside groups – including the National Renewable Energy Laboratory – helped prepare the study, which contains 12 separate technical reports, and input from a series of public webinars. There was also consultation with neighboring states and the Haudenosaunee Environmental Task Force.

There has been considerable vocal opposition to the idea of turbines in Lake Erie – there’s also been support – but it seems as though NYSERDA’s conclusion was based on looking at a wide range of factors, some cited by opponents and some not. (The report is available online at nyserda.ny.gov.)

Just as it should be, the goal of the study was to determine whether Great Lakes wind made sense and the biggest arguments against the concept centered around how much it would cost in comparison to the amount of clean energy it would provide. For many reasons, including poor location, expensive infrastructure, supply chain problems and, ultimately, an insufficient contribution to climate goals, the answer – for now – is simple: It’s not worth it.

Proponents of Great Lakes offshore wind predict that New York may reconsider leaving it on the table when the larger picture of providing enough alternative energy to meet 2040 goals makes an upstate dependence on solar power unrealistic. If a future offshore pilot project is approved – which proponents are still pushing for – and succeeds, without negative impacts to the aquatic environment and wildlife, it’s possible this story may change.

Much of the critique of New York’s climate action plan, which stems from the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, has centered about its ambitious goals – which include getting to net zero greenhouse gas emission electricity by 2040 – and the speed at which the state hopes to reach them. With this NYSERDA report, New York demonstrates that it’s all about the data.

Just as we can’t afford the deadly effects of climate change, we can’t afford to put clean energy resources where the benefits don’t justify the expense. The NYSERDA report provides evidence that New York’s leaders have that precept firmly in mind.

