Ready the fireworks. Cue the celebrations. Prepare to cheer: Come October, New York will have gone five years without a sitting member of the State Legislature being arrested. Hooray?

So reports the website Politico, and – sad to say – the news is, indeed, refreshing. Who could have predicted it? There was a time, not so many years ago, when the number of arrests helped tar Albany as the home of one of the nation’s most corrupt state governments. But, now we’re ... well, wait. Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. We still have our problems. Consider:

Just last year, then-Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned after being indicted on federal corruption charges. While many of them were ultimately dismissed, he still faces accusations of falsifying records. Before Gov. Kathy Hochul chose him as her lieutenant governor in 2021, he was – yes – a state senator.

Worse, perhaps, were the 2015 arrests and eventual convictions of then-Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver and then-Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos in separate and unrelated federal corruption cases. Both were sentenced to prison, where Silver died last year.

And then there’s Malcolm Smith, also once the Senate Majority Leader, and others such as Sens. Pedro Espada, Carl Kruger and Hiram Monserrate, all of whom went to prison for public corruption. And Espada was – you guessed it – another former Senate Majority Leader.

And let’s not forget New York’s recent statewide officeholders, one of whom went to prison, at least three of whom were forced out of office under a cloud and a fourth who withdrew from his campaign for a full term.

Former State Comptroller Alan Hevesi faced a smorgasbord of ethical violations and went to prison in 2011 after pleading guilty to a corruption charge regarding his oversight of the state pension fund.

Others: Then-Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned in 2018 following accusations of physical violence against at least four women while in office. Then-Gov. Eliot Spitzer stepped down in a 2008 prostitution scandal. Two years later, Spitzer’s successor, David Paterson, ended his campaign for a full term after the New York Times reported that he may have been involved in witness tampering in a domestic abuse case. None of those three was charged with any crime.

Nor was New York’s most recent former governor, Andrew Cuomo, accused of any crime. He resigned in 2021 as an impeachment inquiry looked into accusations of sexual harassment, nursing home deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic and possible use of state employees to write a book on his leadership during the pandemic. Cuomo’s resignation paved the way for Hochul’s governorship and her unfortunate appointment of Benjamin as her No. 2.

In short, it has been eventful. New York has more than lived up to the corrupt reputation it cemented under the malign influence of Tammany Hall, the now-defunct Democratic political machine based in New York City. Perhaps not coincidentally, all of the state politicians noted above rose from New York City or its environs, and all but Skelos were Democrats.

Here’s one other who was neither: That last legislator to be charged with corruption was Assemblyman Joseph Errigo, a Livingston County Republican. He was indicted in a federal bribery sting but, afflicted with dementia, died in hospice with the charges still pending.

There have been others, including some who committed offenses unrelated to the performance of their office. But now, it has been almost five years since any sitting legislator was charged with a crime related to his office. We’re not sure if that’s a record, but, while allowing for some degree of hopefulness, it is worth asking what has changed.

For one thing, as Politico observed, legislators now need approval for outside jobs. Voters also may be on higher alert for crooked candidates, and the price paid by previous miscreants may have acted as a welcome deterrent.

Or, maybe it is just a temporary respite. New Yorkers can be glad for it, but the ancient warning remains: Caveat emptor.